Nicolas BELOT

SOC Development and customer support team leader



Multi-skilled engineer with 15+ years of expertise in various activities: Customer Support, SOC Design, Leading team



Comfortable in working in a multi-site, multinational and changing context

Direct customer contact and accountability.

Focused on quality and Customer satisfaction

Team management of up to 25 engineers. Direct employee supervision. Subcontractor management



Specializations : SOC development , Team leading, Customer support interface,



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet