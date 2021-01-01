Menu

Nicolas BELOT

NICE

SOC Development and customer support team leader

Multi-skilled engineer with 15+ years of expertise in various activities: Customer Support, SOC Design, Leading team

Comfortable in working in a multi-site, multinational and changing context
Direct customer contact and accountability.
Focused on quality and Customer satisfaction
Team management of up to 25 engineers. Direct employee supervision. Subcontractor management

Specializations : SOC development , Team leading, Customer support interface,

Gestion de projet

  • EASII-IC - Design & verification engineer

    2014 - maintenant : Design and verification engineer in charge of IPs for an in house design.
    Development of parts of a verification framework such as:
    * Develop C driver of IPs (i2c, uart, spi, pcie), define test plan and implement the full test. ;
    * Develop basic VIP in SystemVerilog, and its associated driver to allow SOC verification of the IP .

  • EASII-IC - SOC Senior DFT Enginer

    2013 - 2014 Design for test engineer in charge of definition, implementation and verification of production test on a complex SOC.
    * Definition, generation and verification of design and test to enable a high quality production by tracking test coverage, and address coverage gap.

  • Texas Instruments France - SOC Senior DFT Enginer

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2009 - 2013 Responsible of the ATPG for OMAP5 device and DFT support to PE for ramp in production.
    * Definition, generation and verification of test pattern in verification environment using vcs. ;
    * Debug test on tester and analyze on the field failure to improve our production test program, in term of cost and coverage.

  • Texas Instruments France - SOC Design Leader

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2007 - 2009 Responsible of the design of modem IP to be integrated into a new generation of application processor
    * Coordinate a team responsible to integrate a modem and to deliver it to an OMAP device as a self-contained IP. ;
    * Work with provider and customer teams to allow a safe and fast integration of the new embedded IP, in various aspects such as integration, verification and test.

  • Texas Instruments France - Support engineer & team leader

    Villeneuve-Loubet 1997 - 2006 Asic support engineer, then team leader of an ASIC support team for the number one TI's customer
    * Provide tools, guidelines and support to customers to allow them verifying IP integration ;
    * Responsible of customer's design verification for the part concerning accessibility of TI's IPs (dsp, cpu, pll, peripherals).

  • ISIM

    Montpellier 1992 - 1996 Master in Microelectronic and Automatism

