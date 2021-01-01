Retail
Nicolas BLOUMINE
Nicolas BLOUMINE
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Logistique
Gestion de projet
Informatique
Entreprises
13° régiment du génie
- Commandant d'unité de commandement et de logistique
2012 - 2014
Ministère Des Armées
- Senior manager
Paris
2003 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Appliquée Génie
Angers
2006 - 2007
Division d'application
Ecole Spéciale Militaire De Saint-Cyr (Guer)
Guer
2003 - 2006
Sciences de l'ingénieur (option informatique)
Lycée Du Parc
Lyon
2001 - 2003
PCSI puis PSI*
Lycée Naval
Brest
1997 - 2001
Filière scientifique
Réseau
Alexis DESJARDINS
Benoit ROUJON
Clément GUILLON
David CARROZ
Franck HAKMOUN
Guillaume DOLOU
Jean-Baptiste CAZES
Matthieu OUALI
Paul Ph THOMASSONI
Phd Jean-Francois LEGENDRE