Nicolas DESBOIS

PLOEMEUR

En résumé

Sales Manager

Mes compétences :
MS Soft
Packaging
Key Account Management
Trilingue

Entreprises

  • Berry Plastics - Area Sales Manager

    2018 - maintenant

  • Klockner Pentaplast - Responsable Commercial

    2009 - 2018

  • ANL Plastics - Sales Manager

    2000 - 2009

  • Plastiques de L'Arvor (CGL Pack Lorient) - Responsable Commercial

    1990 - 2000

Formations

  • CEGOS

    Paris 2015 - 2016 cp Management des Comptes Strategiques

  • Formapack (Morlaix)

    Morlaix 2006 - 2006 Licence pro Bachelor

