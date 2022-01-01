Retail
Nicolas DESBOIS
Nicolas DESBOIS
PLOEMEUR
En résumé
Sales Manager
Mes compétences :
MS Soft
Packaging
Key Account Management
Trilingue
Berry Plastics
- Area Sales Manager
2018 - maintenant
Klockner Pentaplast
- Responsable Commercial
2009 - 2018
ANL Plastics
- Sales Manager
2000 - 2009
Plastiques de L'Arvor (CGL Pack Lorient)
- Responsable Commercial
1990 - 2000
CEGOS
Paris
2015 - 2016
cp Management des Comptes Strategiques
Formapack (Morlaix)
Morlaix
2006 - 2006
Licence pro Bachelor
Anne-Laure BINTEIN
Axemploi CONSEIL EN RECRUTEMENT
Cédric BERNARD
François JOANNIC
Frederic BACON
Gilles PAUGET
Guillaume EONO
Pascal GALMICHE
Valérie COUPANEC
Vincent LAFAYE
