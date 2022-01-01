Menu

Nicolas GUILLAUME

Colombes

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nancy

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Thales Communications - Ingénieur R&D logiciel

    Colombes 2009 - maintenant Conception et développement C & C++ embarqué sur des postes radios logicielle (SDR)

  • Ministère de la Défense - Ingénieur assistant

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Développement d'un système de détection multi-capteurs (réseau & capteurs embarqués)

Formations

Réseau