Nicolas GUILLAUME
Nicolas GUILLAUME
Colombes
Entreprises
Thales Communications
- Ingénieur R&D logiciel
Colombes
2009 - maintenant
Conception et développement C & C++ embarqué sur des postes radios logicielle (SDR)
Ministère de la Défense
- Ingénieur assistant
Paris
2009 - 2009
Développement d'un système de détection multi-capteurs (réseau & capteurs embarqués)
Formations
Telecom Nancy (Former ESIAL)
Nancy
2006 - 2009
Université Nancy 1 Henri Poincaré
Vandoeuvre Les Nancy
2004 - 2006
DEUG MIAS
Réseau
Antoine THOMASSIN
Benoît TOURET
Cédric PILOT
Christophe MEYER
éric PEIFFER
Hervé PANETTO
Iaych KAMAL
Marcel Cyrille LAMENU
Stéphane QIN