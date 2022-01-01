Nicolas GUILLON

Mes compétences :
Access control
Audio
Audio visual
Building construction
CCTV
Construction
Digital
Digital SIgnage
Gate
Intercom
International
Management
Security
Entreprises
NGS Interactive Systems
- General Manager, Founder
2010 - maintenant
ETDE
- Extra low voltage Engineer
MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX2009 - 2009Managing the extra low voltage works for the construction of the Ritz Carlton (Dubai, UAE).
100 000m² with 5 stars Guest accomodation and unserviced apartments.
- CCTV (Honeywell): 330 cameras (Wall mounted, Dome, PTZ...), 15 DVR
- Access Control (CARDAX): network monitoring, 30 controllers, 50 I/O modules
- Access Control (Vingcard): stand alone card readers
- Intercom: 350 Handsets, 8 Digital mixers, 16 video intercoms
- Audio Visual: 350 speakers, BGM, active and passive panels, touchscreens..
- Gate Barriers
- Data/Voice
Managing the design, purchasing, production and testing commissioning up to client handover, in five stars standards.
ETDE
- Extra Low Voltage Engineer
MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX2009 - 2009In charge of the low voltage systems on the construction of the new hospital of Tahiti (100 000m²)
- Nurse Call: TYCO - ZETTLER Medicall 800 (500 hundred rooms)
- Access control: AMADEUS 5, 64 controllers on IP (Model AS34 and AS516)
- CCTV: BOSCH - Vidos for IP video (22 cameras)
- Interphony: ZENITEL - STENTOFON, 9 Alphacoms E7 on IP for 130 units
- Telephone: ALCATEL, PABX
- Television: MICSYSTEM - Micvision (600 units)
- Optical fiber routing all the IP systems through 18 data bays
- Interface between these different systems (Nurse call/Telephone...)
Managing the purchasing, technical aspects and work execution up to client handover.
ETDE
- Electrical engineer
MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX2007 - 2008Leading the electrical works on the Waterfront Project in Trinidad and Tobago (300 000 square meters)
- Two office towers of 26 floors
- A five star HYATT hotel of 22 floors
- A Car park of 6 levels
- A Conference Center
- Promenade (fountains, external lightings...)
Managing 60 workers and 4 subcontractors.
- Electrical works (Power supply, Lightings, Dimming system...)
- Data
- Fire Detection
- Public adress system
In charge of the organisation (planning, man power, budget...)and work execution in high standards (five star hotel).
Purchasing with local and american suppliers, logistic.
Involved in the cost control.
Direct relations with the client.
ETDE
- Trainee - Large projects Tendering Department
MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX2007 - 20076 months internship in large projects (more than 7M€) Tendering Department dedicated to the International.
- Technical analysis of the electrical part of the projects such as "The Central Park Towers" in Dubaï, the International Airport of Cyprus...
- Consulting foreign suppliers (India, Germany, USA...)
- Elaboration of a global offer including man power, management, facilities...
Also in charge of the amelioration of the tendering process.
- Developping an intern software with the IT department, to exchange critical informations bewteen the Tenderng Department and the Purchasing Department.
- Leading the elaboration of a general cost control codification for all the international production sites of ETDE.
Communication, meetings, conference calls with all the actors of the International Division were the keys for the good achievment of this mission.