Nicolas GUINET

Expérimenté dans les environnements Microsoft .Net Desktop (wpf, winforms) et Web (asp.net mvc, angular, bootstrap, js frameworks), j'apporte à mes clients des réalisations de qualité intégrant les dernières avancées technologiques. L'innovation est le moteur de la réussite mais cela ne peut se concevoir qu'avec une veille technologique continue qui permettra à l'imagination de relever les défis les plus audacieux.



Mes compétences :

XML

SQL Server

Design patterns

Vsto

Wordpress

Winforms

Sql

LINQ

MySQL

Javascript

Powershell

Python

WPF

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft SQL Server

Visual Basic for Applications

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft ASP.NET

Microsoft .NET Technology

JScript

C++

Borland Turbo C++

AJAX

ADO

Microsoft Team Foundation Server

Microsoft Office

Linux

Java

HTML5

Global One

Cascading Style Sheets

manage them

manage the daily REPO

manage the IT

jQuery

Windows Communiciation Foundation

UNIX

Stored Procedures

Microsoft Publisher

Methods

Internet

HTTP

HTML

Futures Operations

Front Office

Foreign Exchange

FTP

FORTRAN

Data Transformation Services

Borland SilkPerformer

Bloomberg Software

Bloomberg Console

BMC Software

Antennas

Agile Methodology

Active Server Pages

ASP.NET

Microsoft .NET

C#

HTML 5

Git

Azure

Team Foundation Server

XAML

Oracle

PHP