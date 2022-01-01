Nicolas GUINET

-
IxBlue
- IT Consultant
MARLY LE ROI
2015 - 2015
Développement d’applications gérant le chiffrement des mots de passe Active Directory du groupe IxBlue. Technologies: Asp.Net MVC5, Windows Service, Active Directory, Visual Studio Community, SVN
-
AXA Investment
- Consultant
2013 - maintenant
Developing tools for the Front Office (REPO and Stock Lending)
Technologies: Visual Studio, Sql Server, GlobalOne, WPF& PRISM - C# - Excel Addins
. Develop from scratch a MVVM-WPF application (DevExpress Tile Component) to manage the daily REPO trades stored in a GlobalOne database. Generate Excel reports (Aspose cells) with an xml like mini-language, avoiding to recompile application for reports update.
. Develop from an `unreadable' Excel A3 file an MVVM-PRISM-WPF-DevExpress application to manage the StockLending funds distribution between custodians and generate Pdf / Excel reports.This was a critical application for the group (must be compliance approved for banking rules) but result is... happy customers that want now to sold it.
. Support to traders on Excel Addins applications.
. Lead 2 developers on WPF/TFS/REPO
-
AXA Investment Managers
- Consultant
Nanterre
2010 - maintenant
In BSITS (Business Solutions and IT Services) unity, development of solutions for the Front Office and the Reporting Service (Equities, Fixed Income, Options, Futures). Developed several tools to automate tasks that were quickly adopted by others developers and users.
Technologies: Visual Studio 2010, Sql Server, Sybase, GlobalOne, Winforms, ASP MVC - WPF& PRISM - C# - VSTO
-
-
Rockwool France S.A.S.
- Consultant
2009 - 2009
Create a Windows application to make thermal insulation computation. Invent an usb anti-copy system. Technologies: Visual Studio 2008 / Winforms - C# / Personal graphic library
-
-
DFC Productions
- Consultant
2009 - 2009
Create the CMS for the famous «permisecole.com» website.
Technologies: Visual Studio 2008 / Asp.Net 3.5 - C# / Linq / Ajax
-
-
OTC
- Consultant
2009 - 2009
for the consortium Zéliade Systems / OTC / Microsoft
Create the web platform «Cris», a tool to analyze value risk for derived credit products. Financial computations used the Zéliade ZQF library (financial library «all markets»)
Technologies: Visual Studio 2008 / Asp.Net 3.5 - C# / Microsoft Charts / Linq / Silverlight, MVC & Ajax
-
-
Dexia Crédit Local
- Consultant
courbevoie
2009 - 2009
* Under Bale II scope I have developed a mid-corp & corporates notation system application.
The notation grid system was an « E xcel like» running on a browser,with immediate formulas computations using XPath evaluator. Integrate also a counterparties management system and the notation rapports.
* Maintain an existing insurance notation application. ;
* Evolve the web application «FBLC» (First Business Line Credit), a valorisation and control tool for spreads on the bond market.
Technologies: Visual Studio 2005 / Asp.Net 2.0, Winforms, C#2.0 / XML, XSL, XSLT, Ajax / Oracle/ Sql Server and Dts / Aspose Components
-
-
Kepler Equities
- Consultant
Ștefănești
2006 - 2006
* Development of a reporting tool for the OMS. Allow to make split, merge, search for pending allocations etc...Translate this software for Italian and Deutsch Office of Kepler Equities create a personal graphic library to display millions lines without any latency.
* Create and manage SQL Server 2000/2005 and Sybase databases (Dts, VBS, stored procedures, trigger and cursors) ;
* Conception of the intranet (PHP) to manage the IT projects. Export to Crystal Report
* Conception of a tool to compute volume curves. Study of Bloomberg « Data License » documentation and create a solution using the Bloomberg console with the creation of a uncompressing of the Bloomberg files.
Tests with files 200 Mo. Transfer result by .Net FTP to SQL server.
* Development of some VBA scripts
Technologies: C#2.0 / Winforms / ADO.net / Multithreading / SQL Server / DTS / SYBASE, Excel, VBA, PHP, FTP / Bloomberg Console / Crystal Reports
-
Test & Performance
- Developer
2005 - 2006
* AR System 6.0 (Remedy Action Request System) Administrator
Integrate a development team to develop application on the ARS System platform
Create application for « La MAIF » (Niort) to manage human services. Use C# to create some addons.
* Tests de charge à la Française des jeux et chez Maroc Télécom avec le logiciel SilkPerformer
Développement des scripts « silkperformer » et analyse du réseau avec le logiciel Visualis.
Réalisations d'outils sous Excel/VBA pour synthétiser les résultats.
*Formateur en interne des logiciels Remedy ''ARS'', ''DashBoard'', ''FlashBoard'', ''Visualis'' et ''SilkPerformer''
*Réalisation de l'intranet de la société Test et Performance en PHP/MySQL
Technologies : BMC Software/Remedy tools: ARS, DashBoard, FlashBoard, Visualis, SilkPerformer
C#2.0 Winforms, Excel, VBA, PHP, MySQL
-
Aéroclub du Soleil
- Developer
cuers
2001 - 2005
Accounting software (C++,C#), web portals et Excel tools, VBA...
Technologies: Borland C++ Builder / Visual Studio 2005 / Winforms - C#2.0
Societies: Cabinet Frédéric Thomas, Hôtel Les palmiers, Hôtel Brin d'Azur, Grand Hôtel Moriaz
Webformance
Creation of marketing and technological survey tools under Linux using various internet protocols. Overseeing forums, web users requests on search engines,bring out words in pages...
Technologies: Kylix (C++ sous Linux) - C# Builder / Visual Studio 2005 / C#2.0
Aéroclub du Var
Create some software about aviation simulation: radionavtrainer, crosswind, VFRNav3D.
Technologies: Visual Studio 2005 / Winforms - C#2.0 / MultiThreading
-
Webformance
- Developer Windows & Webmaster
Волгоград
1999 - 2001
Development of search engine optimization software working with Internet protocols (http, ftp, pop, news...) to analyze web page rank and generate reports.
Technologies: Borland C++ Builder, Visual Basic, ADO, Excel, Publisher, Access, VBA, HTML, JavaScript, Perl, Java
-
Webformance
- Developer Windows
Волгоград
1998 - 1999
Created and design almost of 350 websites and tools to manage them. Do servers administration and clients relations. Design specific software to this business to automate the task of creating, managing, maintain, and billing.
Technologies : Borland C++ Builder, Visual Basic, ADO, MSOffice, Access, VBA, JavaScript, Perl, Java, HTTP, JavaScript
-
Webformance
- Developer Windows
Волгоград
1997 - 1998
Create software to monitoring and analyze alarm systems signals coming from many sensors ( elevators, alarm, levels captors..). Some development in assembler language.
Technologies: Visual Basic, Microcontroller PLM 51
1996 Traineeship - ONERA (National Office for Aerospace Studies and Research)
Development of software for numerical computation of mutual influences between wire antennas: Distribution of electric and magnetic field. Design of mathematical formulas, algorithms, mainly based on numerical integrations of complex numbers.
Technologies: Fortran under Unix, Gnu Plot, Latex.
-
NGS
- Freelance
1997 - 2006
