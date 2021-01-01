Menu

Nicolas GUION

Versailles

Senior Manager, Social Media & Engagement, Europe
Digital Marketing & Media

Management transversal
Community management
Project management
Social media
Agile project management

  • Blizzard Entertainment - Senior Manager, Social Media & Engagement

    Versailles 2017 - maintenant

  • Blizzard Entertainment - Manager, Social Media

    Versailles 2015 - 2017

  • BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT EUROPE - Social Media Manager Europe

    2014 - 2015 Responsible for delivering Social Media Strategy for Europe at Blizzard Entertainment

    • Integrate social media and drive creative innovations into the overall marketing and communications mix.

    • Design and produce international social media campaigns in collaboration with marketing and game development teams
    • Work closely with the franchise community and marketing teams to oversee the content strategy and delivery on the Blizzard social channels.

    • Deep understanding of established and emerging social media channels in Europe

    • Work closely with agencies and strategic partners as Google, Facebook and Twitter to improve upcoming creative campaigns and social media awareness at Blizzard Europe.

  • BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT EUROPE - Community Program Manager

    2012 - 2014 * Responsible for developing, implementing and upgrading the Social Media and Engagement Strategy for Blizzard Europe. ;
    * Design and produce international social media campaigns in collaboration with marketing and game development teams

    Diablo III Console: #EvilReborn Social Campaign in collaboration with PlayStation StarCraft II: Heart of the Swarm - Google Map Invasion 1 , 2 , 3
    World of Warcraft, Mist of Pandaria Digital Launch Event - Social Promotion

    * Track and measure social engagement data to analyse previous campaign and optimize current and future social media strategies

  • BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT EUROPE - Associate Community Manager

    2008 - 2012 * Developed Social Media and Engagement tactics and dedicated editorial approach ;
    * Managed social media properties, content creation and scheduling
    7 languages covered on multiple platforms (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and VK)
    * Main stage animation and management at 2008 Blizzard Convention, Paris

  • Blizzard Entertainment - Community Representative

    Versailles 2005 - 2008 * Assisted the Community Manager in monitoring the French World of Warcraft Community ;
    * In charge of the moderation & interactions of French Community Sites and Forums ;
    * Organized and gathered the feedback from the community.

  • Blizzard Entertainment - Game Master

    Versailles 2004 - 2005 * Supported World of Warcraft Beta test and Launch

  • Orange - Game Tester

    Paris 2003 - 2004

  • LIBRAIRIE BRÜSEL - Webmaster

    2001 - 2003

