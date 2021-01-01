Nicolas GUION

Senior Manager, Social Media & Engagement, Europe
Digital Marketing & Media
Mes compétences :
Management transversal
Community management
Project management
Social media
Agile project management
Entreprises
Blizzard Entertainment
- Senior Manager, Social Media & Engagement
Versailles2017 - maintenant
Blizzard Entertainment
- Manager, Social Media
Versailles2015 - 2017
BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT EUROPE
- Social Media Manager Europe
2014 - 2015Responsible for delivering Social Media Strategy for Europe at Blizzard Entertainment
• Integrate social media and drive creative innovations into the overall marketing and communications mix.
• Design and produce international social media campaigns in collaboration with marketing and game development teams
• Work closely with the franchise community and marketing teams to oversee the content strategy and delivery on the Blizzard social channels.
• Deep understanding of established and emerging social media channels in Europe
• Work closely with agencies and strategic partners as Google, Facebook and Twitter to improve upcoming creative campaigns and social media awareness at Blizzard Europe.
BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT EUROPE
- Community Program Manager
2012 - 2014* Responsible for developing, implementing and upgrading the Social Media and Engagement Strategy for Blizzard Europe. ;
* Design and produce international social media campaigns in collaboration with marketing and game development teams
Diablo III Console: #EvilReborn Social Campaign in collaboration with PlayStation StarCraft II: Heart of the Swarm - Google Map Invasion 1 , 2 , 3
World of Warcraft, Mist of Pandaria Digital Launch Event - Social Promotion
* Track and measure social engagement data to analyse previous campaign and optimize current and future social media strategies
BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT EUROPE
- Associate Community Manager
2008 - 2012* Developed Social Media and Engagement tactics and dedicated editorial approach ;
* Managed social media properties, content creation and scheduling
7 languages covered on multiple platforms (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and VK)
* Main stage animation and management at 2008 Blizzard Convention, Paris
Blizzard Entertainment
- Community Representative
Versailles2005 - 2008* Assisted the Community Manager in monitoring the French World of Warcraft Community ;
* In charge of the moderation & interactions of French Community Sites and Forums ;
* Organized and gathered the feedback from the community.
Blizzard Entertainment
- Game Master
Versailles2004 - 2005* Supported World of Warcraft Beta test and Launch
Orange
- Game Tester
Paris2003 - 2004
LIBRAIRIE BRÜSEL
- Webmaster
2001 - 2003
Formations
Scrum Alliance (Somewhere)
Somewhere2011 - 2011Scrum Master and Agile project management methods