Nicolas HOUPIN

BNP PARIBAS CIB
- Head of CIB Global Markets IT APS - Risk, Pnl & Referential - EQD Pnl Risk within BNP PARIBAS CIB
2015 - maintenantResponsible to manage all aspects of the Application Production & Support for GECD Risk platforms (EQD and Commodities) with regards to the platforms operability.
Description :
- Adhering to the GM IT operating model and processes, especially those related to the IT Application, Information, Production and Security, Software Development Lifecycle Management, IT Service Management, IT Asset Management and Software License Management
- Assessing operational risk and ensuring creation and maintenance of a permanent control plan, along with a regular reporting according to GM IT OPC guidelines
- Creating, following, and reporting the financial metrics in collaboration with the GM IT Performance & Efficiency support function as well as SPOCs, aiming at cost transparency vis‐à‐vis the GM IT, CIB ITO, and Business Line management
- Ensuring IT Production Support regarding ITIL framework ﴾Incident/Problem/Release/Change﴿ for the Business lines or Functions of my area and the associated customer relationships
- Representing the Business line﴾s﴿ in my IT Production Department
- Accountable for all the actions of IT Production teams in the Business line
- Steering and validating volumes for the Business line﴾s﴿: capacity planning
- Promoting IT strategy and ensuring its operational implementation in the company’s information systems
- Managing projects affecting my area of responsibility directly
- Supporting and coaching managers reporting to me
- Driving, supervising, delegating and controlling the everyday work of the teams
- Building the budget and ensure it is well used
- Ensuring that information circulates ﴾bottom up & reporting, meeting cascade﴿
- Ensuring global efficiency for my domain & contribute to efficiency across the global organization.
- Defining and steers cross‐entity actions to improve operations, in partnership with the Business lines or functions and the other teams in the IT Production Department
BNP PARIBAS CIB
- Head of GECD IT Application Production Support - Computation & Data Services Team
2014 - 2015
BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE
- Head of IT Application Support Valuation Services Support - Pricing and Events Team
Paris2011 - 2014
BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE
- Deputy of Central Front Office Application Support Team
Paris2011 - 2011
Vision IT Group
- Ingénieur Systèmes et Réseaux
Boulogne-Billancourt2005 - 2010Ingénieur de production pour BNP Paribas Arbitrage.
En relation avec les équipes du Middle Office, du Front Office et du Contrôle des résultats.