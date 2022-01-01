Menu

Nicolas JARRY

Asnières-sur-Seine

En résumé

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: LOOKING FOR A SUPPLY CHAIN EXECUTIVE ROLE IN PHARMACEUTICAL OR LUXURY GOODS INDUSTRY.
I had 8 years in FMCG then 6 years in Luxury goods work experience with Procter & Gamble, in France & Switzerland, from manufacturing plant to market affiliate to global headquarter. I have proven track record in result/process improvement, organization development and capability building. I have leadership in Logistics and Supply Chain management disciplines of Demand Planning, Supply & Inventory Planning and Customer Ordering/Shipping/Billing. As a leader, my passion is to identify, attract and develop talents, while defining clear vision to deliver transformational results with a fully engaged, capable & empowered team.

Mes compétences :
Supply chain management
People manager
Supply chain
Demand Planning
Forecasting

Entreprises

  • Procter & Gamble - Global Prestige Demand Planning Leader

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2013 - maintenant Scope & responsibilities: Global S&OP and demand planning capability leader (team of 50 people (local and global reports) / 2.4billion€ gross sales).

    Main interventions and results:
    1- Creating awareness & influencing top management (monthly ranking score-card review in top meetings)
    2- Implementing new analytical tools & processes (FC reasonability holistic approach, Top focus SKU list…)
    3- Simplifying & Building capability (S&OP drumbeat redesign, Capability Growth Matrix creation…)
    4- Preparation of forecast centralization project (organization & work process design + financials)

    Key achievements: Global forecast reliability increase (back to balanced forecast bias), 15% forecast accuracy at SKU level improvement, Best-In-Class demand planner qualification program (100% of individuals)

  • Procter & Gamble - France Prestige Supply Chain Director

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2010 - 2013 Scope & responsibilities: France Prestige supply chain director (team of 30 people / 130MM€ gross sales) in charge of logistic operations (ordering, shipping & billing), customer projects and demand & supply planning.

    Main interventions and results:
    1- New DC replenishment strategy to match customer orders  from 97 to 99.5% customer service results
    2- Delivery lead-time reduction via optimal order synchronization  25% lead time reduction
    3- Distribution Center loss analysis, incl. space optimization  30% cost reduction

    Key achievements: Internal global awards: Best Affiliate Organization in 2012 & 2013 (all metrics), Best Service in 2012 & Best Cost in 2013, and External French awards: Marionnaud Best Customer Service awards in 2012 & 2013.

  • Procter & Gamble - France Prestige Market planning leader

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2009 - 2010 Leading the Demand & Supply planning operations with a team of 5 people.
    Achievements:
    - Successfully implementing new statistical demand planning tool (SAP GDF)
    - Delivering forecast accuracy breakthrough (+20% forecast bias improvement)
    - Training and engaging full multi-functional business team on S&OP process

  • Procter & Gamble - Product Category Supply Chain manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2005 - 2009 Leading production planning, material ordering & new launches coordination for all WE Auto-Dish Washing then Laundry Liquid businesses.
    Achievements:
    - Customer service > 99%
    - Inventory reduction (-25%)
    - Successful launch of SAP APO (start-up leader) with no CS impact and 100% Key User / End User trained and qualified

  • Procter & Gamble - Inbound Logistic leader

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2002 - 2005 Coordinating packaging material inbound flow & management on site.
    Management of 50 people over 3 shifts.
    Achievements:
    - manufacturing losses due to material availability (-90%)
    - inventory accuracy (+25%)
    - team productivity (+20%)
    - external warehouse in line with P&G QA standards

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Industries Chimiques (Nancy)

    Nancy 1998 - 2001

  • Lycée Saint Louis

    Paris 1996 - 1998

