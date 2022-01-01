Nicolas JARRY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: LOOKING FOR A SUPPLY CHAIN EXECUTIVE ROLE IN PHARMACEUTICAL OR LUXURY GOODS INDUSTRY.

I had 8 years in FMCG then 6 years in Luxury goods work experience with Procter & Gamble, in France & Switzerland, from manufacturing plant to market affiliate to global headquarter. I have proven track record in result/process improvement, organization development and capability building. I have leadership in Logistics and Supply Chain management disciplines of Demand Planning, Supply & Inventory Planning and Customer Ordering/Shipping/Billing. As a leader, my passion is to identify, attract and develop talents, while defining clear vision to deliver transformational results with a fully engaged, capable & empowered team.



