Nicolas JEAN JARRY

Mes compétences :
Business development
Vente
Développement commercial
Communication
Marketing
Informatique
Négociation
Management
Entreprises
Sogeti
- Directeur Commercial Market Unit Banque Finance Assurance
Issy-les-Moulineaux2013 - maintenant
Sogeti
- Sales Manager
Issy-les-Moulineaux2012 - 2012
Devoteam
- Business Unit Director Finance & Insurance
Levallois-Perret2012 - 2012
Devoteam Group
- Business Unit Director Financial Sector
Levallois-Perret2012 - 2012Since June 2006 Devoteam Group European leader in Information Technology Consulting (ITC) specialized in information systems infrastructures and telecommunications – 5000 people based in Europe and Middle-East
January 2010 - February 2012 : Sales Manager– Financial Sector (Société Générale, Groupe Crédit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Natixis, Axa, HSBC …)
- Responsible for business development of existing and potential customers
- Management of 7 Account Managers : defining the business strategy
- Responsible for the referencement and the price policy
- Key account management for the Smart Centers (9 M€)
- Weekly reporting to Area Manager with analyses of the results
- Turnover 2010 : 26 M€ - Achievement 26,3 M€ and 8,1 M€ of margin
- Turnover 2011: 29 M€ - Achievement S1 2011 : 13,2 M€ and 3,9 M€ of margin
March 2008 to Dec 2009 : Business Unit Manager in charge of Société Générale and Natixis
- Management of 2 Account Managers
- Defining the business strategy
- Monitoring the operating account to ensure growth, profitability and margins
- Management of objectives (Pipeline, Forecast, Reviews…)
- Relationship Management Services Procurement and lobbying with IT Direction
- Coordination for complex sales with Business Units, Devoteam Consulting and Partners (HP, BMC, CA)
- Management of 80 consultancies (recruitment, annual evaluation, training)
- Turnover 2009 : 13 M€ - Achievement 13,2 M€ and 4,5 M€ of margin
June 2006 to Feb. 2008 : Account Manager
- Development of a client portfolio Société Générale and Natixis
- Detection and analysis of the clients’ needs
- Compilation of proposals and information in order to answer RFP or RFI
- Restoration of the relations with Natixis and referencing
- Preparation of the consultants for the proposals defence
- Follow-up of the consultants during their missions
- Improvement of the perimeter profitability (increase of the sales margin, ensure the invoicing)
- Recruitment and follow-up of the consultants
- In charge of my perimeter profitability (turnover and gross margin)
- Turnover 2007 : 4,4 M€ and 1,7 M€ of margin
Cegid
- Account Manager
2002 - 2006Feb 02 – May 06 Cegid - Ccmx Group (N°3 European software editor)
Oct 04 to May 06 : Account Manager : management of Middle Market Companies
- Development of long-term partnerships with clients by advising and accompanying projects : detection of new software needs, materials and services
-Presentation of new ERP in order to create a short-term migration project: auditing of needs, responding to book of specifications
- Definition of technical proposals with a team of consultants
- Preparation and presentation of commercial offers – validation of project (upward means : 40 K€)
- Turnover 2005 : 1,4 M€
February 02 to Sept 04 Sales Engineer : launching of commercial software to mainstream stores
- Definition of commercial strategy adapted to the franchises
- Creation of prospect data and phone canvassing
- Realization of steps of sales from the project beginning until closing
- Recommendation of technical solutions
- Response to invitations to tender in reference to central purchasing : GammVert, Cuisine Plus …
- Creation of multi-site portfolio consisting of 25 accounts (1,2 M€)