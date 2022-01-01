Menu

Nicolas JEAN JARRY

Issy-les-Moulineaux

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business development
Vente
Développement commercial
Communication
Marketing
Informatique
Négociation
Management

Entreprises

  • Sogeti - Directeur Commercial Market Unit Banque Finance Assurance

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2013 - maintenant

  • Sogeti - Sales Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2012 - 2012

  • Devoteam - Business Unit Director Finance & Insurance

    Levallois-Perret 2012 - 2012

  • Devoteam Group - Business Unit Director Financial Sector

    Levallois-Perret 2012 - 2012 Since June 2006 Devoteam Group European leader in Information Technology Consulting (ITC) specialized in information systems infrastructures and telecommunications – 5000 people based in Europe and Middle-East

    January 2010 - February 2012 : Sales Manager– Financial Sector (Société Générale, Groupe Crédit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Natixis, Axa, HSBC …)
    - Responsible for business development of existing and potential customers
    - Management of 7 Account Managers : defining the business strategy
    - Responsible for the referencement and the price policy
    - Key account management for the Smart Centers (9 M€)
    - Weekly reporting to Area Manager with analyses of the results
    - Turnover 2010 : 26 M€ - Achievement 26,3 M€ and 8,1 M€ of margin
    - Turnover 2011: 29 M€ - Achievement S1 2011 : 13,2 M€ and 3,9 M€ of margin

    March 2008 to Dec 2009 : Business Unit Manager in charge of Société Générale and Natixis
    - Management of 2 Account Managers
    - Defining the business strategy
    - Monitoring the operating account to ensure growth, profitability and margins
    - Management of objectives (Pipeline, Forecast, Reviews…)
    - Relationship Management Services Procurement and lobbying with IT Direction
    - Coordination for complex sales with Business Units, Devoteam Consulting and Partners (HP, BMC, CA)
    - Management of 80 consultancies (recruitment, annual evaluation, training)
    - Turnover 2009 : 13 M€ - Achievement 13,2 M€ and 4,5 M€ of margin

    June 2006 to Feb. 2008 : Account Manager
    - Development of a client portfolio Société Générale and Natixis
    - Detection and analysis of the clients’ needs
    - Compilation of proposals and information in order to answer RFP or RFI
    - Restoration of the relations with Natixis and referencing
    - Preparation of the consultants for the proposals defence
    - Follow-up of the consultants during their missions
    - Improvement of the perimeter profitability (increase of the sales margin, ensure the invoicing)
    - Recruitment and follow-up of the consultants
    - In charge of my perimeter profitability (turnover and gross margin)
    - Turnover 2007 : 4,4 M€ and 1,7 M€ of margin

  • Cegid - Account Manager

    2002 - 2006 Feb 02 – May 06 Cegid - Ccmx Group (N°3 European software editor)

    Oct 04 to May 06 : Account Manager : management of Middle Market Companies
    - Development of long-term partnerships with clients by advising and accompanying projects : detection of new software needs, materials and services
    -Presentation of new ERP in order to create a short-term migration project: auditing of needs, responding to book of specifications
    - Definition of technical proposals with a team of consultants
    - Preparation and presentation of commercial offers – validation of project (upward means : 40 K€)
    - Turnover 2005 : 1,4 M€

    February 02 to Sept 04 Sales Engineer : launching of commercial software to mainstream stores
    - Definition of commercial strategy adapted to the franchises
    - Creation of prospect data and phone canvassing
    - Realization of steps of sales from the project beginning until closing
    - Recommendation of technical solutions
    - Response to invitations to tender in reference to central purchasing : GammVert, Cuisine Plus …
    - Creation of multi-site portfolio consisting of 25 accounts (1,2 M€)

