Nicolas is a multi-potentialist entrepreneur.

With 17 years in car rental industry and working on several digital side-project, Nicolas has managed teams and sales departement with passion and a strong vision. Following an MBA in 2015-16 Nicolas cofounded Carbookr.com, a car mobility platform for businesses with the aim of make you use a car as a service in your corporate daily life.



Nicolas also founded a consultancy agency to coach and train startup or traditional businesses how to boost their sales strategy.



Mes compétences :

Business development

management commercial

Entrepreunariat