Nicolas JOB

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Nicolas is a multi-potentialist entrepreneur.
With 17 years in car rental industry and working on several digital side-project, Nicolas has managed teams and sales departement with passion and a strong vision. Following an MBA in 2015-16 Nicolas cofounded Carbookr.com, a car mobility platform for businesses with the aim of make you use a car as a service in your corporate daily life.

Nicolas also founded a consultancy agency to coach and train startup or traditional businesses how to boost their sales strategy.

Mes compétences :
Business development
management commercial
Entrepreunariat

Entreprises

  • CARBOOKR - CEO @Carbookr

    2016 - maintenant Carbookr est le premier service de location de véhicules dédié aux entreprises et voyageurs d’affaires.

    Dites stop aux suppléments et surcharges;
    Dites stop aux files d’attentes et parking éloignés;
    Dites stop aux multiples contrats loueurs

    CARBOOKR c’est:
    - Un réseau NATIONAL
    - Une tarification garantie SANS supplément
    - Des VOITURIERS dans toutes les gares et aéroports français
    - Une réservation en temps réel de voitures ET d’utilitaires
    - Une facturation centralisée
    - Une plateforme Mobile I tablette I PC

    Carbookr c’est avant-tout, le volonté de 5 professionnels de la location de voitures souhaitant une expérience client sûre, transparente et sans tracas.

    Chaque jour, l’ équipe de Carbookr réinvente pour vous ce que devrait être la location de voiture.

    Inscrivez-vous sur carbookr.com

    Pour plus de renseignements: hello@carbookr.com

  • AVIS Location de voitures - Directeur des ventes Grand-Est

    Puteaux 2011 - 2015

  • AVIS Location de voitures - Directeur des ventes Sud-Est

    Puteaux 2009 - 2011

  • AVIS location de voitures - Attaché commercial B to B

    Puteaux 2006 - 2009

Formations

