Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nicolas KARST
Ajouter
Nicolas KARST
38054
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
STMICROELECTRONICS
- Doctorant
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne-Sophie GOUZY
Caroline FALK
Charles ROGER
Els SAESEN
Frédéric CANTIN
Gaelle BESNARD
Jamal TALLAL
Julien BRAILLON
Pauline GRONDIN