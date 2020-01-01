Menu

Nicolas LAFON

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Directeur adjoint d'agence

    PARIS 2016 - maintenant

  • Société Générale - Conseiller clientèle particuliers confirmé

    PARIS 2012 - 2016

  • Société Générale - Adjoint superviseur centre d’appel

    PARIS 2008 - 2012

Formations

Réseau