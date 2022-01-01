Menu

Nicolas LANGER

BOULOGNE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chef de produit
Cosmétiques
Développement
Développement international
Grande Consommation
International
Luxe
Marketing
Parfum

Entreprises

  • TF1 - Communication Department

    BOULOGNE maintenant

  • AUCHAN - In store Assistant

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq maintenant

  • L'Oréal - Assistant Category Manager

    PARIS maintenant

  • WARNER BROS - Assistant Product Manager

    Neuilly-sur-Seine maintenant

  • BEAUTY CORP (Beauty Bubble) - FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR

    2010 - maintenant NEW CONCEPT:
    Quick Haircut and Beauty Services on the go for Men and Women, bringing hair studio salon to you

    > Quality: Signature Franch haircut
    > No time to waste: 10 minutes
    > Affordable: a price starting from 10€
    > Convenient: On your way (Railway station, Subway, Shopping Malls, Aeroport, large supermarkets)
    > High Tech: Not a salon but a beautiful white Bubble
    > Environment friendly: No water (dry haircut), Low electricity consumption

    Already 26 selling points in France
    FRANCHISE AVAILABLE
    www.beautybubble.fr

  • ROGE CAVAILLES - SOMATOLINE COSMETIC (BOLTON GROUP) - ASSISTANT BRAND MANAGER

    2008 - 2009 > SOMATOLINE COSMETIC : Slimming Body creams (#1 brand in France)
    Local Marketing&Trade
    > ROGE CAVAILLES: FRENCH COSMETIC BRAND
    Global Marketing

  • COTY - Assistant Brand Manager, Global Marketing

    Paris 2007 - 2008 COTY PRESTIGE (Fragrances)- NEW YORK
    (CALVIN KLEIN fragrances, LANCASTER...)


    Participated on future product launches: fragrance, gift sets, cosmetics and ancillaries
    - Product development
    - Participated in product mixes, pricing strategy, promotion, brand strategy.
    - Organized on focus group studies, scents validation, creative briefs, GWP and pop up store.
    - Supported local markets for launch, review forecasts.
    - Completed competitive studies, strategic files and key presentations.

Formations

Réseau