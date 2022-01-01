Nicolas LANGER

Mes compétences :
Chef de produit
Cosmétiques
Développement
Développement international
Grande Consommation
International
Luxe
Marketing
Parfum
Entreprises
TF1
- Communication Department
BOULOGNE
AUCHAN
- In store Assistant
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
L'Oréal
- Assistant Category Manager
PARIS
WARNER BROS
- Assistant Product Manager
Neuilly-sur-Seine
BEAUTY CORP (Beauty Bubble)
- FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
2010 - maintenant NEW CONCEPT:
Quick Haircut and Beauty Services on the go for Men and Women, bringing hair studio salon to you
> Quality: Signature Franch haircut
> No time to waste: 10 minutes
> Affordable: a price starting from 10€
> Convenient: On your way (Railway station, Subway, Shopping Malls, Aeroport, large supermarkets)
> High Tech: Not a salon but a beautiful white Bubble
> Environment friendly: No water (dry haircut), Low electricity consumption
Already 26 selling points in France
FRANCHISE AVAILABLE
www.beautybubble.fr
2008 - 2009> SOMATOLINE COSMETIC : Slimming Body creams (#1 brand in France)
Local Marketing&Trade
> ROGE CAVAILLES: FRENCH COSMETIC BRAND
Global Marketing
COTY
- Assistant Brand Manager, Global Marketing
Paris 2007 - 2008 COTY PRESTIGE (Fragrances)- NEW YORK
(CALVIN KLEIN fragrances, LANCASTER...)
Participated on future product launches: fragrance, gift sets, cosmetics and ancillaries
- Product development
- Participated in product mixes, pricing strategy, promotion, brand strategy.
- Organized on focus group studies, scents validation, creative briefs, GWP and pop up store.
- Supported local markets for launch, review forecasts.
- Completed competitive studies, strategic files and key presentations.