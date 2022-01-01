Menu

Nicolas LAURICELLA

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Working in the Oil and Gas Industry for the past 10 years.

Well experimented with all Major international Codes ( API, ISO, ASME ASTM...), standards and Major Oil and gas specifications
( Total , Sonatrach, Berkine, GRT , Shell, Exxon....)

Skillfull in QA/QC inspection for valves and actuator
ISO Auditing and Management, and expediting.



Mes compétences :
Documentation
Quality Audit
Inspection
Quality management
Technical Support
Pétrochimie
Project management
ISO9001
Oil and gas
Gaz naturel
Raffinage
Commissioning

Entreprises

  • GIS-MIC - Responsable activité Vannes et robinetterie

    2016 - maintenant Inspection-Expertise-Assistance technique pour vannes et actionneurs.

  • SICA SAS - QA / QC Inspector & trainer

    Neuilly Sur Seine 2013 - 2015 Inspection for TOTAL E&P PVV , qualified by TOTAL PVV for all valves and actuators types
    Angola, Nigeria, Russie, Congo, ABK
    Total project
    Supervising
    Expediting
    Inspection for various customer : GRT, Ponticelli, North sea facilities

    Formation and training

  • Freelance - QHSE Inspector

    2012 - 2013 Dossier Qualite,
    Procédures QA/QC
    Expediting

  • Sern Ball Valves - Responsable QHSE & Inspection

    2007 - 2012 Job description: Manager of the Quality Control department (5 pers.):
     Quality control planning for customer inspections & expediting (TOTAL, GDF SUEZ, BERKINE, SHELL)
     Purchasing specifications for various steels (ASTM referee)
     Internal and external auditing
     Sub-supplier qualifications auditing
     NDE, Qa & Qc for piping and ball valves (ASME and customer specifications)
     Technical documents referee and project manager

  • ST Microelectronic's - Ingenieur Maintenance en apprentissage

    2006 - 2007 AMDEC
    Confection et mise en place des maintenances préventives et suivi des maintenances curatives sur les équipements de Métrologie. Contrôle qualité

Formations

