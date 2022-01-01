Menu

Nicolas LEDUC

Noisy le Grand

En résumé

Expertise Brand design
Identité de marque & corporate
Création typographique
Design graphique

http://www.nicolasleduc-typo-graphiste.com

- CONSEIL/STRATÉGIE
Prise de brief-Réflexion-Positionnement-Recommandations
- CONCEPT/CRÉATION
Conception-Recherches-Création-Développement
- PRODUCTION/RÉALISATION
Finalisation technique-Préparation pour impression-Livraison fichiers produit

RÉFÉRENCES:

Identité visuelle et création de marque produit /
TOTALFINAELF, LE GROUPE CASTEL, ALSTOM, PERSAVON, LECLERC, OKAY, DUARIG, CASANUTS.COM, MUSEUM IMAGE, TECHANDCOM, GALAXY SOUNDLAB, LE MONDIAL DU 2 ROUES.

Création typographique /
PERSAVON, LA POSTE, KYRIAD HOTEL, INTERMARCHÉ, MYGUEST, YVES ROCHER, LE GAULOIS,
LE SUN ST GÉRANT HOTEL, ZONE BLEUE, CASTEL,

Création éditoriale /
VINCI CONSTRUCTION, IBM, WDM, UNÉDIC, HALISOL, TGV, LA BRED, CRÉDIT DU NORD, COFINOGA.

Webdesign /
BNP PARIBAS SÉCURITÉ PLUS, MÉMO SERVICE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE, ZÉNÉTIS
FINAREF, AIDE-MÉMO, E-SÉCURILION CRÉDIT LYONNAIS,
EATCOLOUR et EAT SOUP LIVE HEALTHY de KNORR.

Design-Print /
BATMAN, ATELIER D'ART LEPIC, LA CARTE PRIVILÈGES

http://www.nicolasleduc-typo-graphiste.com

De Paris à Tours - 02 47 86 21 89 • 06 70 67 68 94
mail.nicolasleduc@wanadoo.fr

Mes compétences :
Infographiste
Identité visuelle
Design graphique
Lettrage
Conception graphique
Communication visuelle
Typographie
Graphiste
Édition
Directeur artistique

Entreprises

  • ID source - Designer Graphique

    Noisy le Grand 2007 - 2007

  • Seenk - Graphiste DA

    2001 - 2008

  • Nicolas Leduc - designer (typo)graphique freelance - GRAPHISTE DIRECTEUR ARTISTIQUE

    1999 - maintenant 2007 ID SOURCE - Directeur artistique & typographe freelance
    Création de l’identité LOGICSENSE, concept de charte graphique et site web. Création typographique du logo MYGUEST
    Conception de l’identité LA CARTE PRIVILÈGE, réalisation coffret et gamme de cartes

    2004 - 2006 MBD DESIGN - Directeur artistique & typographe freelance
    Création de logotype pour la marque DUARIG. Réalisation des designs de la gamme de skate-boards pour BATMAN
    Création des Panneaux d’exposition FDK (Stockholm) présentant les nouveaux intérieurs TGV

    2001 - 2008 SEENK - Directeur artistique freelance
    Création de logotypes Le MONDIAL DU 2 ROUES, ALSTOM INOVEYOU, DRUGSTORE IBIZA
    Création de l’identité visuelle MUSEUM IMAGE & du groupe CASTEL. Design éditorial & plaquettes pour VINCI CONSTRUCTION & IBM

    2000 - 2005 QUINTESS - Directeur artistique freelance
    Réalisation des sites webs ZENETIS (Finaref), BNP PARIBAS SÉCURITÉ PLUS,
    MÉMO SERVICE (Crédit agricole), E-SÉCURILION (Crédit Lyonnais) & AIDE-MÉMO. Réalisation de supports éditoriaux pour COFINAGA & LA BRED

    1998-1999 AIR SCREEN - Designer senior
    Prise en charge de la charte graphique identitaire de la marque de prêt-à-porter HANES, catalogues, pocket-blasters, packagings & PLV
    Réalisation des affiches publicitaires et autres supports de communication pour la marque CREEKS
    Création typographiquee pour les marques de prêt-à-porter REDSKINS, OAKWOOD & ZONE BLEUE

    1997 GROLIER INTERACTIVE - Designer
    Création du site extranet CARDIF & site web Fondation HACHETTE. Participation à l’élaboration du site fédérateur RENAULT

Formations

Réseau