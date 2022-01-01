Nicolas LEDUC

Expertise Brand design

Identité de marque & corporate

Création typographique

Design graphique



http://www.nicolasleduc-typo-graphiste.com



- CONSEIL/STRATÉGIE

Prise de brief-Réflexion-Positionnement-Recommandations

- CONCEPT/CRÉATION

Conception-Recherches-Création-Développement

- PRODUCTION/RÉALISATION

Finalisation technique-Préparation pour impression-Livraison fichiers produit



RÉFÉRENCES:



Identité visuelle et création de marque produit /

TOTALFINAELF, LE GROUPE CASTEL, ALSTOM, PERSAVON, LECLERC, OKAY, DUARIG, CASANUTS.COM, MUSEUM IMAGE, TECHANDCOM, GALAXY SOUNDLAB, LE MONDIAL DU 2 ROUES.



Création typographique /

PERSAVON, LA POSTE, KYRIAD HOTEL, INTERMARCHÉ, MYGUEST, YVES ROCHER, LE GAULOIS,

LE SUN ST GÉRANT HOTEL, ZONE BLEUE, CASTEL,



Création éditoriale /

VINCI CONSTRUCTION, IBM, WDM, UNÉDIC, HALISOL, TGV, LA BRED, CRÉDIT DU NORD, COFINOGA.



Webdesign /

BNP PARIBAS SÉCURITÉ PLUS, MÉMO SERVICE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE, ZÉNÉTIS

FINAREF, AIDE-MÉMO, E-SÉCURILION CRÉDIT LYONNAIS,

EATCOLOUR et EAT SOUP LIVE HEALTHY de KNORR.



Design-Print /

BATMAN, ATELIER D'ART LEPIC, LA CARTE PRIVILÈGES



De Paris à Tours - 02 47 86 21 89 • 06 70 67 68 94

mail.nicolasleduc@wanadoo.fr



