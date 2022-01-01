Nicolas LEDUC

Expertise Brand design
Identité de marque & corporate
Création typographique
Design graphique
http://www.nicolasleduc-typo-graphiste.com
- CONSEIL/STRATÉGIE
Prise de brief-Réflexion-Positionnement-Recommandations
- CONCEPT/CRÉATION
Conception-Recherches-Création-Développement
- PRODUCTION/RÉALISATION
Finalisation technique-Préparation pour impression-Livraison fichiers produit
RÉFÉRENCES:
Identité visuelle et création de marque produit /
TOTALFINAELF, LE GROUPE CASTEL, ALSTOM, PERSAVON, LECLERC, OKAY, DUARIG, CASANUTS.COM, MUSEUM IMAGE, TECHANDCOM, GALAXY SOUNDLAB, LE MONDIAL DU 2 ROUES.
Création typographique /
PERSAVON, LA POSTE, KYRIAD HOTEL, INTERMARCHÉ, MYGUEST, YVES ROCHER, LE GAULOIS,
LE SUN ST GÉRANT HOTEL, ZONE BLEUE, CASTEL,
Création éditoriale /
VINCI CONSTRUCTION, IBM, WDM, UNÉDIC, HALISOL, TGV, LA BRED, CRÉDIT DU NORD, COFINOGA.
Webdesign /
BNP PARIBAS SÉCURITÉ PLUS, MÉMO SERVICE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE, ZÉNÉTIS
FINAREF, AIDE-MÉMO, E-SÉCURILION CRÉDIT LYONNAIS,
EATCOLOUR et EAT SOUP LIVE HEALTHY de KNORR.
Design-Print /
BATMAN, ATELIER D'ART LEPIC, LA CARTE PRIVILÈGES
http://www.nicolasleduc-typo-graphiste.com
De Paris à Tours - 02 47 86 21 89 • 06 70 67 68 94
mail.nicolasleduc@wanadoo.fr
Mes compétences :
Infographiste
Identité visuelle
Design graphique
Lettrage
Conception graphique
Communication visuelle
Typographie
Graphiste
Édition
Directeur artistique