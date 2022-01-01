Menu

Nicolas LEFEBVRE

HUNINGUE

Mes compétences :
Culture cellulaire
GMP
Développement
Troubleshooting
Production industrielle
Biotechnologies

Entreprises

  • Novartis, Centre de biotechnologies - Process coordinator

    2015 - maintenant

  • Novartis Pharma AG - QA Specialist, Novartis TechOps Graduate Program

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2014 - 2015

  • Novartis, Centre de biotechnologies - Process Expert, Novartis TechOps Graduate Program

    2013 - 2014 Monoclonal antibodies production for commercial and phase III clinical trials purposes
    Main role and responsibilities:
    - Lead process related deviations (risk assessment, root cause investigation, recurrence, impact, corrective and preventive actions)
    - Participate to the expert batch record review
    - Lead continuous improvement initiatives: change controls, IQP (LEAN Six Sigma) project leader
    - Participate to equipment qualification activities
    - Participate to change over activities
    - Contribute to the improvement of USP and DSP teams technical skills
    - People management: 12 production technicians (objectives, evaluations, development plan

  • Novartis, Centre de biotechnonlogies - USP Process Specialist, Manufacturing Science & Technology

    2012 - 2013 (Novartis TechOps Graduate Program)

    Manufacturing Science & Technology (USP)
    - Project Team Leader of a cross functionnal feasibility study regarding Viral Clearance (cell culture, purification and analytical experiments)
    - Team member of a scale down model development study for a monoclonal antibody production process in perfusion mode.
    - Team Member of process characterization studies

    - Project Team Leader of an investment project involving cross functional interaction and project management within BPO Huningue (MS&T, Engineering, Finance, HSE)

    - Communication: member of the editorial team for Novartis Huningue internal magazine

  • Novartis, Centre de biotechnologies - USP Process Associate, Manufacturing Science & Technology

    2011 - 2012 Manufacturing Science & Technology
    - Scale down of monoclonal antibody production processes (Batch/Fedbatch modes) including validation/characterization studies
    -Technology transfer from development site to full-scale manufacturing site (USP) for monoclonal antibodies production in Phase III and Commercial scale (15 m3)
    -Troubleshooting experiments (USP)
    - Process optimization and feasibility studies (USP)

  • NovImmune SA, Geneva (Suisse) - Master's degree trainee (process development)

    2010 - 2011 Project: Optimization of a scalable serum-free transient gene expression process in mammalian cells for monoclonal antibody production
    •Suspension and monolayer cell culture (CHO and HEK293 cells) in serum-free media
    •Production process monitoring (FACS, ELISA and protein A-HPLC)
    •DNA extraction and purification, recombinant proteins expression in E.coli
    •Concentration, antibody purification (proteinA/G), filtration (UF, DF)
    •Analysis of product quality (SDS-PAGE, IEF and SEC-HPLC)
    •Statistical analysis (Graphpad), cost of goods determination, contact with suppliers

    Poster presented at ESACT, Vienna 15-19 may 2011

    References:
    Yves Poitevin, Head of Antibody Production Unit
    Greg Elson, Head of Manufacturing Department

  • Phycher Bio développement, Cestas (Gironde) - Trainee - Engineer

    2009 - 2009 Setting up of a valuation method for photosensitization: Photo-LLNA
    •Animal experimentation, cell culture
    •Project management, process optimization

  • Laboratoire Matrice Extracellulaire et Pathologie - CHU de Caen (Calvados) - Trainee

    2008 - 2008 Introduction to laboratory techniques (electrophoresis, Western-Blot, cell culture)

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Technologie Des Biomolécules ESTBB

    Bordeaux 2008 - 2011 Biotechnology, specialized in production, purification and characterization of biomolecules



    Référence: Bertrand Garbay, Professeur à l'Université Bordeaux 2 (France) directeur de recherche à l'ENSTBB (Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Technologie des Biomolécules de Bordeaux)

    Treasurer of EICOSA (student association of ENSTBB)

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie

    Caen 2005 - 2008 3-year university degree in Life Sciences (LMD European system), graduated with honours

  • Lycée Jean Francois Millet

    Cherbourg Octeville 2001 - 2005 High school diploma, major in Biology

    Preparation for competitive exam for entry into French physical therapy school

