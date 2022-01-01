Nicolas LEFEBVRE

Mes compétences :
Culture cellulaire
GMP
Développement
Troubleshooting
Production industrielle
Biotechnologies
Entreprises
Novartis, Centre de biotechnologies
- Process coordinator
2015 - maintenant
Novartis Pharma AG
- QA Specialist, Novartis TechOps Graduate Program
RUEIL MALMAISON 2014 - 2015
Novartis, Centre de biotechnologies
- Process Expert, Novartis TechOps Graduate Program
2013 - 2014Monoclonal antibodies production for commercial and phase III clinical trials purposes
Main role and responsibilities:
- Lead process related deviations (risk assessment, root cause investigation, recurrence, impact, corrective and preventive actions)
- Participate to the expert batch record review
- Lead continuous improvement initiatives: change controls, IQP (LEAN Six Sigma) project leader
- Participate to equipment qualification activities
- Participate to change over activities
- Contribute to the improvement of USP and DSP teams technical skills
- People management: 12 production technicians (objectives, evaluations, development plan
Novartis, Centre de biotechnonlogies
- USP Process Specialist, Manufacturing Science & Technology
2012 - 2013(Novartis TechOps Graduate Program)
Manufacturing Science & Technology (USP)
- Project Team Leader of a cross functionnal feasibility study regarding Viral Clearance (cell culture, purification and analytical experiments)
- Team member of a scale down model development study for a monoclonal antibody production process in perfusion mode.
- Team Member of process characterization studies
- Project Team Leader of an investment project involving cross functional interaction and project management within BPO Huningue (MS&T, Engineering, Finance, HSE)
- Communication: member of the editorial team for Novartis Huningue internal magazine
Novartis, Centre de biotechnologies
- USP Process Associate, Manufacturing Science & Technology
2011 - 2012Manufacturing Science & Technology
- Scale down of monoclonal antibody production processes (Batch/Fedbatch modes) including validation/characterization studies
-Technology transfer from development site to full-scale manufacturing site (USP) for monoclonal antibodies production in Phase III and Commercial scale (15 m3)
-Troubleshooting experiments (USP)
- Process optimization and feasibility studies (USP)
NovImmune SA, Geneva (Suisse)
- Master's degree trainee (process development)
2010 - 2011Project: Optimization of a scalable serum-free transient gene expression process in mammalian cells for monoclonal antibody production
•Suspension and monolayer cell culture (CHO and HEK293 cells) in serum-free media
•Production process monitoring (FACS, ELISA and protein A-HPLC)
•DNA extraction and purification, recombinant proteins expression in E.coli
•Concentration, antibody purification (proteinA/G), filtration (UF, DF)
•Analysis of product quality (SDS-PAGE, IEF and SEC-HPLC)
•Statistical analysis (Graphpad), cost of goods determination, contact with suppliers
Poster presented at ESACT, Vienna 15-19 may 2011
References:
Yves Poitevin, Head of Antibody Production Unit
Greg Elson, Head of Manufacturing Department
Phycher Bio développement, Cestas (Gironde)
- Trainee - Engineer
2009 - 2009Setting up of a valuation method for photosensitization: Photo-LLNA
•Animal experimentation, cell culture
•Project management, process optimization
Laboratoire Matrice Extracellulaire et Pathologie - CHU de Caen (Calvados)
- Trainee
2008 - 2008Introduction to laboratory techniques (electrophoresis, Western-Blot, cell culture)