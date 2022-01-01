Nicolas LEGRAND

-
Airbus on behalf Sogeti High Tech
- Workpackage Leader
2011 - maintenant
A350 Integration Simulators :
• Project management: Work out and manage project planning. Manage interfaces and deliverables. Costs assessment and management. Defining new Macro deliveries. Defining new processes to overcome delay and over-costs.
• KPI definition and computation. Used through a visual management.
• Team management (20 people): team organization and coordination. People’s skills follow-up. Technical evaluation.
• Technical and financial reporting
Airbus on behalf Sogeti High Tech
- Simulator Architect
2008 - 2011
A350 Integration Simulators :
• Needs collection, test mean design and specification, development follow-up and verification.
• In charge of FMS (ATA22), Navigation (ATA34), FSA-NG (ATA45/46), APU (ATA49) and cabin ATA
• Teams coordination : testers, informatics, wiring to ensure simulator development
• Definition of an automatic testing tool to perform models verifications
• Until march 2011 : Focal point for other architect activities (support, reporting)
Thales on Behalf Sogeti High Tech
- System designer
2007 - 2008
A400M FMS : NTD Interactive features
System designer
• Design (Rhapsody UML) and development (ADA95) of a framework to display interactive feature (ARINC 661) and DIRECT TO function.
• Native integration and cross-bench test
• Software configuration management (Clearcase UCM)
System tester
• Writing formal and maturity tests to validate NTD interactive features
• Running tests on dedicated tests benches
Motorola On behalf Sogeti High Tech
- Workpackage Leader
2003 - 2007
WPL of a real time analyzer for mobile devices development team
Project leader (half time)
• Team management (4 people) : organization, technical support
• Customer interface, planning management
• Managing transition to unit of work-based pricing
• In charge of a working group to define new software testing policy
Design engineer (half time)
• Software development using Microsoft technologies (MFC, COM, C#...)
• Kernel new architecture (UML design and object programming), GUI…
EADS - GDI Simulation
- Technical product manager
Blagnac
1999 - 2003
Combat Firing Simulators (CFS)
Technical product manager (2.5 years)
• Response to RFP for new developments and products
• Team management (5 people) specialized in specification design and validation of software tools and peripheral means for CFS (PC, field computer…)
• Contractors management
Software/System engineer (1.5 years)
• Design of a real video based combat firing simulator
• Software programming in C++ and Microsoft technologies (MFC, Direct X)
Médiane Système
- Analyst Programmer
Le Pecq
1999 - 1999
Simulators dedicated to embedded computers in railway vehicles
• Software development in C++
• Network card driver development for Windows