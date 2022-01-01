Menu

Nicolas LEGRAND

COLOMIERS

Entreprises

  • Airbus on behalf Sogeti High Tech - Workpackage Leader

    2011 - maintenant A350 Integration Simulators :
    • Project management: Work out and manage project planning. Manage interfaces and deliverables. Costs assessment and management. Defining new Macro deliveries. Defining new processes to overcome delay and over-costs.
    • KPI definition and computation. Used through a visual management.
    • Team management (20 people): team organization and coordination. People’s skills follow-up. Technical evaluation.
    • Technical and financial reporting

  • Airbus on behalf Sogeti High Tech - Simulator Architect

    2008 - 2011 A350 Integration Simulators :
    • Needs collection, test mean design and specification, development follow-up and verification.
    • In charge of FMS (ATA22), Navigation (ATA34), FSA-NG (ATA45/46), APU (ATA49) and cabin ATA
    • Teams coordination : testers, informatics, wiring to ensure simulator development
    • Definition of an automatic testing tool to perform models verifications
    • Until march 2011 : Focal point for other architect activities (support, reporting)

  • Thales on Behalf Sogeti High Tech - System designer

    2007 - 2008 A400M FMS : NTD Interactive features
    System designer
    • Design (Rhapsody UML) and development (ADA95) of a framework to display interactive feature (ARINC 661) and DIRECT TO function.
    • Native integration and cross-bench test
    • Software configuration management (Clearcase UCM)
    System tester
    • Writing formal and maturity tests to validate NTD interactive features
    • Running tests on dedicated tests benches

  • Motorola On behalf Sogeti High Tech - Workpackage Leader

    2003 - 2007 WPL of a real time analyzer for mobile devices development team
    Project leader (half time)
    • Team management (4 people) : organization, technical support
    • Customer interface, planning management
    • Managing transition to unit of work-based pricing
    • In charge of a working group to define new software testing policy
    Design engineer (half time)
    • Software development using Microsoft technologies (MFC, COM, C#...)
    • Kernel new architecture (UML design and object programming), GUI…

  • EADS - GDI Simulation - Technical product manager

    Blagnac 1999 - 2003 Combat Firing Simulators (CFS)
    Technical product manager (2.5 years)
    • Response to RFP for new developments and products
    • Team management (5 people) specialized in specification design and validation of software tools and peripheral means for CFS (PC, field computer…)
    • Contractors management
    Software/System engineer (1.5 years)
    • Design of a real video based combat firing simulator
    • Software programming in C++ and Microsoft technologies (MFC, Direct X)

  • Médiane Système - Analyst Programmer

    Le Pecq 1999 - 1999 Simulators dedicated to embedded computers in railway vehicles
    • Software development in C++
    • Network card driver development for Windows

