Nicolas VAILLANT

Dual track experience :

- as a CFO - Managing director of digital / industrial companies in a multicultural and international environment.

Management of growing companies under cash constraint + round of financing.

Managed 2 successful trade sales (7 digit valuations) including cross border deal with Chinese company listed on NYSE for 57 MUSD.



- as a VC with proven track-record.

Investment / disvestment in private or listed (PIPE) companies included cross border deals.

Board member / Audit Comittee seats in private and listed companies.