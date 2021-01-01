Menu

Nicole LEWINSON

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Investment banking institutional client services
High net worth individual client services
Translation French-English
Editing and proofreading

Entreprises

  • Arkama CS - Assistante de Gestion et Recrutement at Arkama CS

    2018 - maintenant A self-starter, having gained 10 years experience in Investment Banking back/middle office and client support, and a CELTA qualified teacher of English as a foreign language now working at Arkama CS in the field of IT recruitment and consulting services.

  • Linguaforma - Consultant

    2008 - 2018 Clients: Amundi Asset Management, Chanel, Editions Atlas, Eurosites, H&M, LCL, Louvre Hôtels, Varian, Yves Rocher Groupe, ...

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau