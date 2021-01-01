Nicole LEWINSON

Mes compétences :
Investment banking institutional client services
High net worth individual client services
Translation French-English
Editing and proofreading
Entreprises
Arkama CS
- Assistante de Gestion et Recrutement at Arkama CS
2018 - maintenantA self-starter, having gained 10 years experience in Investment Banking back/middle office and client support, and a CELTA qualified teacher of English as a foreign language now working at Arkama CS in the field of IT recruitment and consulting services.