Arnaud VASSELLIER

-
Informatique | Boulogne-Billancourt (92100)
2020 - maintenant
Project Engineer at Audensiel Technologies.
Systems : Linux.
Languages : Java (Java 8, Maven, Spring, Hibernate), HTML / TypeScript / JavaScript / CSS.
Framework : Angular.
Tools : Eclipse, Visual Studio Code, Node Package Manager, Angular CLI.
Container : Apache Tomcat.
Continuous Integration : JUnit, Karma, Jasmine, Protractor.
Integration : Postman.
Protocols : TCP, HTTP.
Analysis : Wireshark, TCPdump.
-
Cs Communication & Systemes
- Technical Project Manager - MG2S - SCCOA (CLA / SRSA / CMCC) - French Air Force
Informatique | Le Plessis-Robinson
2020 - 2020
Defense, Security & ATM Business Unit : Technical lead of development, integration and validation activities on the MG2S project (Marché Global de Soutien du SCCOA / SCCOA Global Support Market) whose objective is to ensure the MOC (Maintenance in Operational Condition) and MSC (Maintenance in Safety Condition) of three major systems of the SCCOA program (Système de Commandement et de Conduite des Opérations Aérospatiales / Command and Control System of French Aerospace Operations), i.e. all :
- CLA (Contrôle Local d'Aérodrome / Local Aerodrome Control) centers of French Air Force,
- SRSA (Système de Radiocommunication Sol-Air / French Ground-to-Air Radiocommunication System) secure network,
- radiocommunications from CMCC (Centres Militaires de Coordination et de Contrôle / French Military Coordination and Control Centers).
Activities :
- Planning (WBS, GANTT, MS Project planning, risk analysis),
- Management (activities progress, indicators monitoring, costs / deadlines / quality control, actions plan),
- Interface with the DGA (Direction générale des armées / French Armed Forces General Directorate),
- Interface with the development / integration / validation teams,
- Update of dashboards,
- Reporting with the hierarchy,
- Deadlines respect,
- Keeping of commitments,
- Technical support,
- Compliance with software security standards : EUROCAE ED-153, ED-109A.
Planning : Microsoft Project.
Specifications : Microsoft Office, Dia.
Integration : TestLink.
Standards : EUROCAE ED-153 / ED-109A.
Methods : V-Model.
-
Cs Communication & Systemes
- Software Engineer (Embedded Software Integration) - VoIP ATM Component - IP Gateway
Informatique | Le Plessis-Robinson
2019 - 2019
Defense, Security & ATM Business Unit : Technical support on the VGoIP (Voice Gateway over IP) work package : IP gateway solution, ATC (Air Traffic Control) oriented, compatible with the EUROCAE ED-137 standard (Interoperability Standards for VoIP ATM Components), ensuring the interconnection of analog / digital equipments of the CSoIP VCS (Voice Communication System) product.
Activities :
- Writing STP (Software Test Plan) and STD (Software Test Description),
- CSCIs (Computer Software Configuration Item) integration / Subsystem validation,
- Bug management (GForge),
- Writing STR (Software Test Report),
- Compliance with software security standards : EUROCAE ED-153, ED-109A.
Systems : Linux (Mint), Embedded Linux, Microsoft Windows.
Cards : MIAe, MIAe + MPCPRO.
Specifications : Microsoft Office, Reqtify, Dia.
Languages : C, C++, Shell Script.
Cross Compilation : PowerPC SDK.
Tools : VIM.
Versioning : SVN, GIT, Gitea, Meld.
Integration : TestLink, Bug Tracker (GForge).
Protocols : TCP, UDP, SIP, RTP, RTSP, SNMP, SSH, SSL / TLS.
Analysis : Wireshark, TCPdump, iReasoning MIB browser.
Standards : EUROCAE ED-137 / ED-153 / ED-109A, X.509.
Methods : V-Model.
-
Cs Communication & Systemes
- Software Engineer (Embedded Linux Integration) - Micro Switch Board - Eth Audio Interface Module
Informatique | Le Plessis-Robinson
2018 - 2018
Defense, Security & ATM Business Unit : Technical support on the LDB (Logiciel de Base) work package : Embedded Linux providing a set of system services ensuring the implementation hardware on micro radio switch cards, ethernet audio interface module, and VGoIP (Voice Gateway over IP), for the CSoIP VCS (Voice Communication System) product.
Activities :
- Writing STP (Software Test Plan) and STD (Software Test Description),
- CSCIs (Computer Software Configuration Item) / HWCIs (HardWare Configuration Item) integration / Subsystem validation,
- Bug management (GForge),
- Writing STR (Software Test Report),
- Compliance with software security standards : EUROCAE ED-153, ED-109A.
Systems : Linux (Mint), Embedded Linux, Microsoft Windows.
Cards : MCR 3K, MCR 3K_2G + MPC885, MCR 3K_2G + MPCPRO, MIAe, MIAe + MPCPRO.
Specifications : Microsoft Office, Reqtify, Dia.
Languages : C, C++, Shell Script.
Cross Compilation : PowerPC SDK.
Tools : VIM, Code Composer Studio.
Versioning : SVN, GIT, Gitea, Meld.
Integration : TestLink, Bug Tracker (GForge).
Protocols : TCP, UDP, SNMP, SSH, SSL / TLS.
Analysis : Wireshark, TCPdump, iReasoning MIB browser.
Standards : EUROCAE ED-153 / ED-109A, X.509.
Methods : V-Model.
-
Cs Communication & Systemes
- Software Engineer (Design) - VoIP ATM Component - Centralized Smart Management Tool
Informatique | Le Plessis-Robinson
2018 - 2018
Defense, Security & ATM Business Unit : Technical support on the CMoIP (Configuration and Management over IP) work package, centralized supervision interface, ATC (Air Traffic Control) oriented, and providing configuration, technical and operational supervision, as well as analysis of operating data, of equipments integrating the CSoIP VCS (Voice Communication System) product.
Activities :
- Writing functional and technical specifications : SRS (Software Requirements Specification), SDD (Software Design Description),
- Software design (design decisions, architectural decisions),
- Writing STP (Software Test Plan) and STD (Software Test Description),
- Compliance with software security standards : EUROCAE ED-153, ED-109A.
Systems : Linux (Gentoo, Mint), Microsoft Windows.
Specifications : Microsoft Office, Reqtify, Dia.
Languages : Java (Java 8, Maven, Spring, Hibernate, Swing), Shell Script.
Tools : VIM.
Versioning : SVN, GIT, Gitea, Meld.
Integration : TestLink, Bug Tracker (GForge).
Protocols : TCP, UDP, SNMP, SSH, SSL / TLS, LDAP, BitTorrent.
Analysis : Wireshark, TCPdump, iReasoning MIB browser.
Standards : EUROCAE ED-153 / ED-109A, X.509.
Methods : V-Model.
-
Cs Communication & Systemes
- Software Engineer (Integration) - VoIP ATM Component - Multifunction Touch Screen Terminal
Informatique | Le Plessis-Robinson
2017 - 2018
Defense, Security & ATM Business Unit : Technical support on the VPoIP (Voice Position overIP) work package, communication operator station, compatible with the EUROCAE ED-137 standard (Interoperability Standards for VoIP ATM Components), providing, via interfacing with a RS (Radio Switch), a TS (Telephone Switch), and a VR (Voice Recorder), access to the functions of processing of voice (radio, telephone, intercom), and guaranteeing control missions in regional control centers.
Activities :
- Writing STP (Software Test Plan) and STD (Software Test Description),
- CSCIs (Computer Software Configuration Item) integration / Subsystem validation,
- Bug management (GForge),
- Writing STR (Software Test Report),
- Compliance with software security standards : EUROCAE ED-153, ED-109A.
Systems : Linux (Gentoo, Mint), Microsoft Windows.
Features : Multifunction Touch Screen Terminal.
Cards : MIAe, MIAe + MPCPRO.
Specifications : Microsoft Office, Reqtify, Dia.
Languages : C, C++, Shell Script.
Tools : VIM.
Versioning : SVN, GIT, Gitea, Meld.
Integration : TestLink, Bug Tracker (GForge).
Protocols : TCP, UDP, SIP, RTP, RTSP, SNMP, SSH, SSL / TLS.
Analysis : Wireshark, TCPdump, iReasoning MIB browser.
Standards : EUROCAE ED-137 / ED-153 / ED-109A, X.509.
Methods : V-Model.
-
Cs Communication & Systemes
- Work Package Manager / Software Engineer - VoIP ATM Component - ED-137 Voice Recorder
Informatique | Le Plessis-Robinson
2017 - 2020
Defense, Security & ATM Business Unit : Lead on the VRoIP (Voice Recorder over IP) work package : modular and secure solution for recording and replay voice over IP (radio, telephone, intercom), ATC (Air Traffic Control) oriented, compatible with the EUROCAE ED-137 standard (Interoperability Standards for VoIP ATM Components), high availability architecture, and integrated on the CsoIP VCS (Voice Communication System) product.
Activities :
- Planning (WBS, GANTT, MS Project planning, risk analysis, workpackage sheet),
- Writing functional and technical specifications (SSS, SSDD, IRS, SRS, SDD),
- Software design and development (C, Java, HTML / PHP / JavaScript / CSS, PostgreSQL),
- Writing STP and STD,
- CSCIs (Computer Software Configuration Item) integration / Subsystem validation,
- Bug management (GForge) and bug fixes,
- Writing STR,
- Production of software deliverables,
- Management (activities progress, indicators monitoring, costs / deadlines / quality control, actions plan),
- Communication (interface with project managers, update of dashboards, reporting with the hierarchy),
- Deadlines respect,
- Keeping of commitments,
- Technical support,
- Compliance with software security standards : EUROCAE ED-153, ED-109A.
Systems : Linux (Gentoo, Mint), Microsoft Windows.
HA cluster architecture : using 3 dedicated servers.
Planning : Microsoft Project.
Specifications : Microsoft Office, Reqtify, Dia.
Languages : C, Java (Java 8, Maven, Spring, Hibernate, Swing), HTML / PHP / JavaScript / CSS, PostgreSQL, Shell Script.
HA cluster stack : Corosync, Pacemaker, DRBD.
Tools : VIM, Eclipse, GDB.
Versioning : SVN, GIT, Gitea, Meld.
Continuous Integration : Gerrit, Jenkins, Klocwork, SonarQube.
Integration : TestLink, Bug Tracker (GForge).
Protocols : TCP, UDP, SIP, RTP, RTSP, SNMP, HTTP, SSH, SSL / TLS, LDAP.
Analysis : Wireshark, TCPdump, iReasoning MIB browser.
Virtualization : Virtualbox.
Standards : EUROCAE ED-137 / ED-153 / ED-109A, X.509.
Methods : V-Model.
-
GitHub
- Bénévole - Concepteur / développeur logiciel embarqué - Android Voice Recorder
Informatique | Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (78700)
2015 - 2017
Conception et développement du logiciel AC2RD (Android Call Recorder Replayer Dictaphone) : application Android, sous licence GNU GPL version 3, assurant l'enregistrement automatique de conversations téléphoniques, mais aussi les fonctionnalités de rejeu, et de dictaphone.
Caractéristiques principales : enregistrement automatique des appels téléphoniques entrants/sortants, formats audio 3GPP/MP3/AMR/WAV supportés, dictaphone, et widget avec raccourcis sur les fonctions principales.
Caracéristiques secondaires : filtres d'appels, enregistrement sur secousse de l'appareil, gestion de la mémoire interne/externe, monitoring des ressources utilisées, organisation des enregistrements (tri par date / type), purge des enregistrements obsolètes, verrouillage possible des enregistrements importants, rejeu avec effets (spectre audio en mode lignes/barres), journalisation des événements, notification par son/vibration/LED, et interface graphique customisable (style/couleur).
Langues supportées : Arabe, Allemand, Anglais, Espagnol, Français, Indien, Japonais, Portuguais, Russe, et Chinois.
URL(s) :
- https://github.com/vassela/AC2RD
- https://gitlab.com/vassela/AC2RD
- https://bitbucket.org/vassela/ac2rd/src/master/
Environnement technique :
- OS : LINUX Ubuntu, Android.
- Langages : Java.
- Outils : Eclipse, ADT, ADB, Android SDK, GIT, Meld.
Informations complémentaires :
- Code quality (codacy) : B.
- API : 9+.
- Target API : 24.
- JDK : 1.7+.
- Android support : v4.app, v7.appcompat.
- Licence : GPLv3.
-
CS Communication & Systèmes
- Software Engineer (Design, Development, Integration) - VoIP ATM Component - ED-137 Voice Recorder
Informatique | Le Plessis-Robinson
2014 - 2017
Defense, Security & ATM Business Unit : Design, development and integration on the VRoIP (Voice Recorder over IP) work package : modular and secure solution for recording and replay voice over IP (radio, telephone, intercom), ATC (Air Traffic Control) oriented, compatible with the EUROCAE ED-137 standard (Interoperability Standards for VoIP ATM Components), high availability architecture, and integrated on the CsoIP VCS (Voice Communication System) product.
Activities :
- Writing functional and technical specifications : SSS (System / Subsystem Specification), SSDD (System / Subsystem Design Description), IRS (Interface Requirements Specification), SRS (Software Requirements Specification), SDD (Software Design Description),
- Software design (design decisions, architectural decisions),
- Software development (C, Java, HTML / PHP / JavaScript / CSS, PostgreSQL),
- Writing STP (Software Test Plan) and STD (Software Test Description),
- CSCIs (Computer Software Configuration Item) integration / Subsystem validation,
- Bug management (GForge) and bug fixes,
- Writing STR (Software Test Report),
- Production of software deliverables,
- Compliance with software security standards : EUROCAE ED-153, ED-109A.
Systems : Linux (Gentoo, Mint), Microsoft Windows.
High availability cluster architecture : using 3 dedicated servers.
Specifications : Microsoft Office, Reqtify, Dia.
Languages : C, Java (Java 8, Maven, Spring, Hibernate, Swing), HTML / PHP / JavaScript / CSS, PostgreSQL, Shell Script.
High availability cluster stack : Corosync, Pacemaker, DRBD.
Tools : VIM, Eclipse, GDB.
Versioning : SVN, GIT, Gitea, Meld.
Continuous Integration : Gerrit, Jenkins, Klocwork, SonarQube.
Integration : TestLink, Bug Tracker (GForge).
Protocols : TCP, UDP, SIP, RTP, RTSP, SNMP, HTTP, SSH, SSL / TLS, LDAP.
Analysis : Wireshark, TCPdump, iReasoning MIB browser.
Virtualization : Virtualbox.
Standards : EUROCAE ED-137 / ED-153 / ED-109A, X.509.
Methods : V-Model.
-
Sagemcom
- R&D Engineer (Embedded Software Development) - IPTV Set-Top Box - Multi App Framework - Android
Informatique | Rueil-Malmaison
2012 - 2013
URD44:2 (CS Group service provision) : Research and Development of innovative solutions in multimedia, and Digital TV.
Activities :
- Software development (C) of a variation of the Skype application on Set-Top Box (Intel MINT2 card), based on a "skype controller" stack (solution provided by MAXIM company), managing H.264 video format, controllable by remote control, and suitable for use on Digital TV,
- Software development (C, C ++, Java) of an innovative "all-in-one" IPTV oriented multi-application embedded environment, based on MAF (Intel Multi-Application Framework) and Clutter technologies, running on Set-Top Box (Intel M41 card), controllable by remote control / Android tablet, and integrating different technologies, such as : access to a TV portal (via SagemCom Middleware), freebrowsing (Opera browser), youtube, Picture in Picture, Skype video calls, voice / facial recognition (solution provided by CogniView), or even various applications running both on Linux (native embedded distribution) and Android (virtualized OS version 4.3),
- Software development (C) of a Wifi pairing system (WPS-PBC) for Atheros chipset, based on the low level layers of the WPA Supplicant stack (free software implementing IEEE 802.11), as well as on the OPAL abstraction layer (produced by SagemCom), and intended to operate on a consumer product (decoder with an ST M79TP card) from the TPSA group (Orange Poland).
Systems : Linux (Ubuntu), Embedded Linux, Android.
Cards : Intel MINT2, Intel M41, ST M79TP.
Specifications : Libre Office, Dia.
Languages : C, C++, Java, Shell Script.
API : Clutter.
Cross Compilation : Buildroot, Intel / ST Toolchain, Android SDK.
Tools : VIM, Eclipse, ADT, GDB, ADB.
Versioning : SVN, Meld.
Integration : Bug Tracker (Bugzilla).
Protocols : RTP, D-BUS, HDMI CEC.
Analysis : Wireshark, TCPdump.
Virtualization : QEMU.
Methods : Agile (Scrum).
-
CS - Communication & Systèmes
- Apprentice - Software Engineer
Informatique | Le Plessis-Robinson (92350)
2010 - 2011
Aeronautics and Embedded Systems Business Unit : Learning, and putting into practice (functional / technical specifications, design, JavaScript/SQL development, integration, validation) of standards : MIL-STD-498 and DO-178B, inherent in the military and aeronautical fields, within the framework of the creation of an internal tool (tool dedicated to the management / configuration of leave).
Activities :
- System / software specification,
- Definition and traceability of HLR (High Level Requirements) and LLR (Low Level Requirements),
- Writing functional and technical specifications : SSS (System / Subsystem Specification), SSDD (System / Subsystem Design Description), SRS (Software Requirements Specification), SDD (Software Design Description), SDDD (Software Detailed Design Description),
- Software design (design decisions, architectural decisions),
- Software development (Javascript, XUL, SQL),
- Writing STP (Software Test Plan) and STD (Software Test Description),
- Management and monitoring of the execution of test campaigns (unit testing, integration testing , and validation testing),
- Writing STR (Software Test Report),
- Compliance with software military and aeronautical standards : MIL-STD-498 and DO-178B.
Systems : Microsoft Windows.
Specifications : Microsoft Office, Dia.
Languages : Javascript, XUL et SQLite.
Tools : Eclipse, Console², Gecko SDK.
Versioning : SVN.
Integration : TestLink.
Standards : MIL-STD-498, RTCA DO-178B.
Methods : V-Model.
-
CS Communication & systemes
- Software Engineer - Defense, Security & ATM - Aeronautics and Embedded Systems
Informatique | Le Plessis-Robinson
2010 - 2020
2020 - 2020 : Technical Project Manager.
Defense, Security & ATM Business Unit : Technical lead of a project (MG2S), whose objective is to ensure the MOC (Maintenance in Operational Condition) and MSC (Maintenance in Safety Condition) of three major systems of the SCCOA program (CLA, SRSA, CMCC) for French Air Force.
2017 - 2020 : Work Package Manager / Software Engineer.
Defense, Security & ATM Business Unit : Lead of a work package (VRoIP), ATC (Air Traffic Control) oriented and integrated on the CsoIP VCS (Voice Communication System) product.
Technical support on various other CSoIP VCS subsystems during periods of underload (CMoIP, VPoIP, VGoIP).
2014 - 2017 : Software Engineer (Design, Development, Integration).
Defense, Security & ATM Business Unit : Design, development and integration in a work package (VRoIP), ATC (Air Traffic Control) oriented and integrated on the CsoIP VCS (Voice Communication System) product.
2012 - 2013 : R&D Engineer (Embedded Software Development).
Aeronautics and Embedded Systems Business Unit : Research and Development of innovative solutions in multimedia, and Digital TV (CS Group service provision at SagemCom : URD44:2).
2010 - 2011 : Apprentice - Software Engineer.
Aeronautics and Embedded Systems Business Unit : Learning, and putting into practice of standards inherent in the military and aeronautical fields within the framework of the creation of an internal tool.
-
ETIS
- Stagiaire développeur logiciel
Cergy Pontoise
2009 - 2009
Mission (Laboratoire de recherche ETIS/ENSEA):
Développement logiciel d'une vue subjective de l'environnement (reposant sur l'API Java3D) dans un système multi-agent existant. Autrement défini comme "simulateur géomatique", son rôle consiste en l'observation, et l'analyse comportementale d'un, ou plusieurs, agent(s) évoluant de façon autonome, au sein d'un environnement composé d'obstacles, de dangers, et de ressources diverses (dynamiques, et non dynamiques).
Activités :
- Conception,
- Développement logiciel (Java),
- Tests de mise au point.
OS : LINUX Mandriva.
Langage : Java.
Outils : Eclipse, Java3D, SVN.
Méthodes : UML, GANTT.