Arnaud VASSELLIER

Software Engineer, passionate about new technologies in IT, holder of a master's degree in Intelligent and Communicating Systems (Cergy-Pontoise University, and ITIN / ESCIA Higher School of Computer Science), and currently having more than 10 years of practice in software engineering, and more recently, in project management articulated around Defense and Security missions.



Currently Project Engineer at Audensiel Technologies.



Main missions :

- Planning : Work Breakdown Structure, GANTT, MS Project planning, risk analysis, workpackage sheet,

- Writing functional and technical specifications : SSS, SSDD, IRS, SRS, SDD,

- Software design and development : C, Java (Java 8, Maven, Spring, Hibernate, Swing), HTML / PHP / JavaScript / CSS, PostgreSQL, Shell Script,

- CSCIs (Computer Software Configuration Item) integration / Subsystem validation,

- Writing software test documents : STP, STD, STR,

- Production of software deliverables,

- Management : activities progress, indicators monitoring, costs / deadlines / quality control, actions plan,

- Communication : interface with project managers / internal teams, update of dashboards, reporting with the hierarchy,

- Organization : Deadlines respect, keeping of commitments.



Software security (Air Traffic Control / Aeronautics) :

- EUROCAE ED-153 / ED-109A / ED-12B,

- RTCA DO-278B / DO-178B,

- MIL-STD-498.



Software assurance level :

- SWAL 3.



Methods :

- V-Model,

- Agile (Scrum).