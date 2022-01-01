Nora BELARBI

Mes compétences :
Allemand
Allemand scolaire
Anglais
Anglais courant
Arabe
Arabe dialectal Bilingue
Arabe littéraire
Evénementiel
Organisation
Organisation de soirées
Recherche
Recherche de financements
Entreprises
AXA CS
- Stagiaire gestion polices locales RC
Nanterre maintenantParticiper à la mise en place des polices locales des programmes internationaux. contribuer au chantier d’amélioration des connaissances du service au niveau des spécificités et législations locales des marchés d’assurances internationaux
Marsh S.A. France (La Défense)
maintenant
AXA CS
Nanterre maintenant
La Bâloise
- Legal Counsel
2014 - maintenant
Gras Savoye
- Chargée de Comptes
Puteaux2012 - maintenantLegal monitoring International Insurance law
Receiving and understanding network instructions
Contacting Clients and explaining our missions
Summaries and analysis of global insurance programme,
compared with local needs
Briefing the insurer and ask for policy issue
Delivering and explaining the insurance contract to the client
Information for the controlling office of any local
new exposure or coverage
MARSH
- Account Representative
Puteaux2011 - 2012Giving Network instructions to the different local contacts in
the world,
Collecting values, reporting
Delivering Insurance Certificate and Cover Note
AXA CS
- International coordinator
Nanterre 2010 - 2010Working on Local Liability Policies
Contribute to collecting Insurance international practices
Legal monitoring in international Insurance Law
FFSA
- Attachée parlementaire
2008 - maintenantAttachée au département des affaires Parlementaires
Veille juridique nationale et européenne concernant la législation assurantielle, lobbying , organisation de colloques (dépendance sécurité sociale 5ème branche, grenelle de l'environnement ..)
Formations
Université Paris-Sorbonne (Courbevoie)
Courbevoie2010 - 2011Institut des Assurances de Paris