Nora BELARBI

Nanterre

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Allemand
Allemand scolaire
Anglais
Anglais courant
Arabe
Arabe dialectal Bilingue
Arabe littéraire
Evénementiel
Organisation
Organisation de soirées
Recherche
Recherche de financements

Entreprises

  • AXA CS - Stagiaire gestion polices locales RC

    Nanterre maintenant Participer à la mise en place des polices locales des programmes internationaux. contribuer au chantier d’amélioration des connaissances du service au niveau des spécificités et législations locales des marchés d’assurances internationaux

  • Marsh S.A. France (La Défense)

    maintenant

  • AXA CS

    Nanterre maintenant

  • La Bâloise - Legal Counsel

    2014 - maintenant

  • Gras Savoye - Chargée de Comptes

    Puteaux 2012 - maintenant Legal monitoring International Insurance law
    Receiving and understanding network instructions
    Contacting Clients and explaining our missions
    Summaries and analysis of global insurance programme,
    compared with local needs
    Briefing the insurer and ask for policy issue
    Delivering and explaining the insurance contract to the client
    Information for the controlling office of any local
    new exposure or coverage

  • MARSH - Account Representative

    Puteaux 2011 - 2012 Giving Network instructions to the different local contacts in
    the world,
    Collecting values, reporting
    Delivering Insurance Certificate and Cover Note

  • AXA CS - International coordinator

    Nanterre 2010 - 2010 Working on Local Liability Policies
    Contribute to collecting Insurance international practices
    Legal monitoring in international Insurance Law

  • FFSA - Attachée parlementaire

    2008 - maintenant Attachée au département des affaires Parlementaires
    Veille juridique nationale et européenne concernant la législation assurantielle, lobbying , organisation de colloques (dépendance sécurité sociale 5ème branche, grenelle de l'environnement ..)

Formations

  • Université Paris-Sorbonne (Courbevoie)

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2011 Institut des Assurances de Paris

