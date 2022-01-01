Nora KECER

2000 - 2011Having worked several years in London as the Personal Assistant of the Research and Development Director of WINDMASTER (wind turbines manufacturer) and the Personal Assistant of the Research and Development Director of LFB (French Pharmaceuticals), my experience has been mainly international since I used to work for several years at the London office of a Dutch Company WINDMASTER whose the headquarters were located in Lelystad in the Netherlands. I used to travel quite frequently as I was spending 2 days a week in Lelystad and the rest of the week in London.
In the course of my tenure within LFB, I had been working for several top executives (i) the R&D Director for 7 years ('ii) Public Affairs Director (iii) the Chief Financial Officer (iv) the Chief Executive Officer in a punctual way within a French pharmaceutical company as a bilingual executive Personal Assistant. This position has been very fulfilling and highly challenging.
As a matter of fact, I used to be in charge during my tenure of office for WINDMASTER in London of the translation of technical and legal documents from English into French and vice-versa, and even in a punctual way from Spanish into English.