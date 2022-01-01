Noralid NAVA DELGADO

-
OGAS Solutions
- Oil & Gas Country Manager & Business Developer
2014 - maintenant
France (Technical Assistance in the O&G industry)
* Group Business Development in France and Europe ;
* Office financial monitoring: monthly and yearly budget forecasts and follow-up, yearly sales forecast ;
* Centralizing and Monitoring Group Head of Business Training ;
* Monitoring customer relationships ;
* Administrative and financial management of the subsidiary Ogas France ;
* Support to logistics (Mobilizations and Demobilisations, missions) ;
* Human Resources: internal and external sourcing and recruitments, face-to-face interviews and contracts
negotiation and issuance.
-
OGAS Solutions
- Oil & Gas Country Manager & Business Developer
2014 - maintenant
France (Technical Assistance in the O&G industry)
* Group Business Development in France and Europe ;
* Office financial monitoring: monthly and yearly budget forecasts and follow-up, yearly sales forecast ;
* Centralizing and Monitoring Group Head of Business Training ;
* Monitoring customer relationships ;
* Administrative and financial management of the subsidiary Ogas France ;
* Support to logistics (Mobilizations and Demobilisations, missions) ;
* Human Resources: internal and external sourcing and recruitments, face-to-face interviews and contracts
negotiation and issuance.
-
Ogas Solutions
- Oil & Gas Country Manager & Business Developer
2014 - maintenant
• Group Business Development in France and Europe
• Office financial monitoring: monthly and yearly budget forecasts and follow-up, yearly sales forecast
• Centralizing and Monitoring Group Head of Business Training
• Monitoring customer relationships
• Administrative and financial management of the subsidiary Ogas France
• Support to logistics (Mobilizations and Demobilisations, missions)
• Human Resources: internal and external sourcing and recruitments, face-to-face interviews and contracts negotiation and issuance.
-
Ogas Solutions
- Oil & Gas Business Developer and Training Coordinator
2012 - 2014
• Group Business Development in France and Europe
• Centralizing and Monitoring Group Head of Business Training and writing basic O&G modules training support (presentations, tests, etc.)
• Monitoring customer relationships
• Support to logistics
• Human resources: internal recruitment, face-to-face interviews and contracts negotiation and issuance.
-
OGAS Solutions
- Oil & Gas Business Developer & Training Coordinator
2012 - 2014
* Group Business Development in France and Europe ;
* Centralizing and Monitoring Group Head of Business Training and writing basic O&G modules training
support (presentations, tests, etc.)
* Monitoring customer relationships ;
* Support to logistics ;
* Human resources: internal recruitment, face-to-face interviews and contracts negotiation and issuance.
-
OGAS Solutions
- Oil & Gas Business Developer & Training Coordinator
2012 - 2014
* Group Business Development in France and Europe ;
* Centralizing and Monitoring Group Head of Business Training and writing basic O&G modules training
support (presentations, tests, etc.)
* Monitoring customer relationships ;
* Support to logistics ;
* Human resources: internal recruitment, face-to-face interviews and contracts negotiation and issuance.
-
OGAS Solutions
- Oil & Gas Business Developer
2011 - 2012
* Business Development in France and Europe
* Monitoring customer relationships ;
* Support to logistics ;
* Human resources: internal recruitment, face-to-face interviews and contracts negotiation and issuance.
-
OGAS Solutions
- Oil & Gas Business Developer
2011 - 2012
* Business Development in France and Europe
* Monitoring customer relationships ;
* Support to logistics ;
* Human resources: internal recruitment, face-to-face interviews and contracts negotiation and issuance.
-
Ogas Solutions
- Business Development Engineer
2011 - 2012
In charge of maitaining, developing and marketing Samcca activities in France : O&G Engineering, Technical Assistance (man power) and Training Development.
Company wise, consulting for all operations-related aspects of O&G and Geothermal wells (production, Exploitation, Drilling, Training, Recruitment services, OJT).
-
IFPEN
- Ingénieur de Recherche
2009 - 2011
Ingénieur de Recherche : Génération in-situ d’émulsions et l’impact sur l’efficacité de récupération des procédées EOR à base de surfactants
-
IFP Energies Nouvelles
- Research Engineer
RUEIL MALMAISON
2009 - 2011
* In-situ generation of emulsions and impact on the recovery efficiency of chemical processes based on
surfactant injection
-
IFP Energies Nouvelles
- Research Engineer
RUEIL MALMAISON
2009 - 2011
* In-situ generation of emulsions and impact on the recovery efficiency of chemical processes based on
surfactant injection
-
TOTAL S.A.
- Intern
COURBEVOIE
2008 - 2008
to Geosciences Department
TOTAL S.A. Representative Office, * ``Well test interpretation on two injectors pilot wells and related to WAG cycles on a giant onshore Abu Dhabi
field in the Thamama A Lower Cretaceous''
-
TOTAL S.A.
- Intern
COURBEVOIE
2008 - 2008
to Geosciences Department
TOTAL S.A. Representative Office, * ``Well test interpretation on two injectors pilot wells and related to WAG cycles on a giant onshore Abu Dhabi
field in the Thamama A Lower Cretaceous''
-
TOTAL S.A. Total Abu Dhabi Bureau de Representation.
- Stage en interpretation des essais de puits
2008 - 2008
Evaluation des essais des puits pilotes des cycles WAG (water alternate gas) dans la formation Thamama A crétacé inférieur.
-Réaliser des interprétations analytiques des essais de puits sur deux puits des cycles WAG dans un gigantesque champ onshore à Abu Dhabi.
-Trouver une cohérence entre les interprétations des essais de puits et une physique de déplacement basé sur le modèle Stone 1.
-Utiliser un modèle unique pour les interprétations : fracturé + radial composite
-
ICA-LUZ (Institute of applied calculations)
- Reservoir Engineer
2006 - 2007
* Collecting and evaluating integrated data of reservoir, analyzing production behaviour in the exploitation unit
LAGOTRECO for the Venezuelan petroleum company (PDVSA).
-
ICA-LUZ (Institute of applied calculations)
- Reservoir Engineer
2006 - 2007
* Collecting and evaluating integrated data of reservoir, analyzing production behaviour in the exploitation unit
LAGOTRECO for the Venezuelan petroleum company (PDVSA).
-
ICA- LUZ S.A. (Institut de Calcul Appliqué)
- Ingénieur de Gisement
2006 - 2007
Collecter et valider les données pour la simulation du gisements et du réseau de production (unité de production LAGOTRECO).
Identification et validation des travaux réalisés sur les puits du champ LAGOTRECO (sur un échantillon des 56 puits de production) :
- Recensement des travaux réalisés.
- Validation de l’atteintes des objectifs prévus.
- Rédaction du « Historique de vie » de chaque puits (document servant de base à l’élaboration du plan d’action à mener).
- Supervision des tâches réalisées par l’équipe en charge de l’évaluation des autres puits.
- Elaboration et présentation du reporting de suivi du projet.
-
PDVSA
- Stagiaire
Maracaibo
2005 - 2006
Détermination des taux critiques de production d’eau de la formation géologique Misoa
-Actualisation des registres des puits, analyse de leurs comportements de production, de leurs états actuels et des travaux réalisés.
-Analyse et évaluation des propriétés pétro-physiques et du comportement de la pression des puits.
-Caractérisation de l’eau de la formation, réalisation des graphiques de diagnostique et détermination de l’origine de l’eau (graphiques de diagnostique de CHAN).
-Validation des analyses « PVT » Pression, Volume et Température des fluides existants dans les gisements.
-Calcule des courbes de perméabilité et des taux critiques de production d’eau.
-
PDVSA
- Intern
Maracaibo
2005 - 2006
to Reservoir department (development unit Lagomar)
* Determination of water production critical rate in ``Misoa formation''. Awarded mention: Excellent.
-
PDVSA
- Intern
Maracaibo
2005 - 2006
to Reservoir department (development unit Lagomar)
* Determination of water production critical rate in ``Misoa formation''. Awarded mention: Excellent.