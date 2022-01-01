Menu

Noralid NAVA DELGADO

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Logistics
Human Resources
transient analysis
team player
sales forecast
financial management
Well Completion
Petroleum
Operations Management
Onshore Oil & Gas
Oil Field Management
Microsoft Office
Internet
Hydrocarbons
Business Development

Entreprises

  • OGAS Solutions - Oil & Gas Country Manager & Business Developer

    2014 - maintenant France (Technical Assistance in the O&G industry)
    * Group Business Development in France and Europe ;
    * Office financial monitoring: monthly and yearly budget forecasts and follow-up, yearly sales forecast ;
    * Centralizing and Monitoring Group Head of Business Training ;
    * Monitoring customer relationships ;
    * Administrative and financial management of the subsidiary Ogas France ;
    * Support to logistics (Mobilizations and Demobilisations, missions) ;
    * Human Resources: internal and external sourcing and recruitments, face-to-face interviews and contracts
    negotiation and issuance.

  • OGAS Solutions - Oil & Gas Country Manager & Business Developer

    2014 - maintenant France (Technical Assistance in the O&G industry)
    * Group Business Development in France and Europe ;
    * Office financial monitoring: monthly and yearly budget forecasts and follow-up, yearly sales forecast ;
    * Centralizing and Monitoring Group Head of Business Training ;
    * Monitoring customer relationships ;
    * Administrative and financial management of the subsidiary Ogas France ;
    * Support to logistics (Mobilizations and Demobilisations, missions) ;
    * Human Resources: internal and external sourcing and recruitments, face-to-face interviews and contracts
    negotiation and issuance.

  • Ogas Solutions - Oil & Gas Country Manager & Business Developer

    2014 - maintenant • Group Business Development in France and Europe
    • Office financial monitoring: monthly and yearly budget forecasts and follow-up, yearly sales forecast
    • Centralizing and Monitoring Group Head of Business Training
    • Monitoring customer relationships
    • Administrative and financial management of the subsidiary Ogas France
    • Support to logistics (Mobilizations and Demobilisations, missions)
    • Human Resources: internal and external sourcing and recruitments, face-to-face interviews and contracts negotiation and issuance.

  • Ogas Solutions - Oil & Gas Business Developer and Training Coordinator

    2012 - 2014 • Group Business Development in France and Europe
    • Centralizing and Monitoring Group Head of Business Training and writing basic O&G modules training support (presentations, tests, etc.)
    • Monitoring customer relationships
    • Support to logistics
    • Human resources: internal recruitment, face-to-face interviews and contracts negotiation and issuance.

  • OGAS Solutions - Oil & Gas Business Developer & Training Coordinator

    2012 - 2014 * Group Business Development in France and Europe ;
    * Centralizing and Monitoring Group Head of Business Training and writing basic O&G modules training
    support (presentations, tests, etc.)
    * Monitoring customer relationships ;
    * Support to logistics ;
    * Human resources: internal recruitment, face-to-face interviews and contracts negotiation and issuance.

  • OGAS Solutions - Oil & Gas Business Developer & Training Coordinator

    2012 - 2014 * Group Business Development in France and Europe ;
    * Centralizing and Monitoring Group Head of Business Training and writing basic O&G modules training
    support (presentations, tests, etc.)
    * Monitoring customer relationships ;
    * Support to logistics ;
    * Human resources: internal recruitment, face-to-face interviews and contracts negotiation and issuance.

  • OGAS Solutions - Oil & Gas Business Developer

    2011 - 2012 * Business Development in France and Europe
    * Monitoring customer relationships ;
    * Support to logistics ;
    * Human resources: internal recruitment, face-to-face interviews and contracts negotiation and issuance.

  • OGAS Solutions - Oil & Gas Business Developer

    2011 - 2012 * Business Development in France and Europe
    * Monitoring customer relationships ;
    * Support to logistics ;
    * Human resources: internal recruitment, face-to-face interviews and contracts negotiation and issuance.

  • Ogas Solutions - Business Development Engineer

    2011 - 2012 In charge of maitaining, developing and marketing Samcca activities in France : O&G Engineering, Technical Assistance (man power) and Training Development.
    Company wise, consulting for all operations-related aspects of O&G and Geothermal wells (production, Exploitation, Drilling, Training, Recruitment services, OJT).

  • IFPEN - Ingénieur de Recherche

    2009 - 2011 Ingénieur de Recherche : Génération in-situ d’émulsions et l’impact sur l’efficacité de récupération des procédées EOR à base de surfactants

  • IFP Energies Nouvelles - Research Engineer

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2009 - 2011 * In-situ generation of emulsions and impact on the recovery efficiency of chemical processes based on
    surfactant injection

  • IFP Energies Nouvelles - Research Engineer

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2009 - 2011 * In-situ generation of emulsions and impact on the recovery efficiency of chemical processes based on
    surfactant injection

  • TOTAL S.A. - Intern

    COURBEVOIE 2008 - 2008 to Geosciences Department
    TOTAL S.A. Representative Office, * ``Well test interpretation on two injectors pilot wells and related to WAG cycles on a giant onshore Abu Dhabi
    field in the Thamama A Lower Cretaceous''

  • TOTAL S.A. - Intern

    COURBEVOIE 2008 - 2008 to Geosciences Department
    TOTAL S.A. Representative Office, * ``Well test interpretation on two injectors pilot wells and related to WAG cycles on a giant onshore Abu Dhabi
    field in the Thamama A Lower Cretaceous''

  • TOTAL S.A. Total Abu Dhabi Bureau de Representation. - Stage en interpretation des essais de puits

    2008 - 2008 Evaluation des essais des puits pilotes des cycles WAG (water alternate gas) dans la formation Thamama A crétacé inférieur.

    -Réaliser des interprétations analytiques des essais de puits sur deux puits des cycles WAG dans un gigantesque champ onshore à Abu Dhabi.
    -Trouver une cohérence entre les interprétations des essais de puits et une physique de déplacement basé sur le modèle Stone 1.
    -Utiliser un modèle unique pour les interprétations : fracturé + radial composite

  • ICA-LUZ (Institute of applied calculations) - Reservoir Engineer

    2006 - 2007 * Collecting and evaluating integrated data of reservoir, analyzing production behaviour in the exploitation unit
    LAGOTRECO for the Venezuelan petroleum company (PDVSA).

  • ICA-LUZ (Institute of applied calculations) - Reservoir Engineer

    2006 - 2007 * Collecting and evaluating integrated data of reservoir, analyzing production behaviour in the exploitation unit
    LAGOTRECO for the Venezuelan petroleum company (PDVSA).

  • ICA- LUZ S.A. (Institut de Calcul Appliqué) - Ingénieur de Gisement

    2006 - 2007 Collecter et valider les données pour la simulation du gisements et du réseau de production (unité de production LAGOTRECO).

    Identification et validation des travaux réalisés sur les puits du champ LAGOTRECO (sur un échantillon des 56 puits de production) :
    - Recensement des travaux réalisés.
    - Validation de l’atteintes des objectifs prévus.
    - Rédaction du « Historique de vie » de chaque puits (document servant de base à l’élaboration du plan d’action à mener).
    - Supervision des tâches réalisées par l’équipe en charge de l’évaluation des autres puits.
    - Elaboration et présentation du reporting de suivi du projet.

  • PDVSA - Stagiaire

    Maracaibo 2005 - 2006 Détermination des taux critiques de production d’eau de la formation géologique Misoa

    -Actualisation des registres des puits, analyse de leurs comportements de production, de leurs états actuels et des travaux réalisés.
    -Analyse et évaluation des propriétés pétro-physiques et du comportement de la pression des puits.
    -Caractérisation de l’eau de la formation, réalisation des graphiques de diagnostique et détermination de l’origine de l’eau (graphiques de diagnostique de CHAN).
    -Validation des analyses « PVT » Pression, Volume et Température des fluides existants dans les gisements.
    -Calcule des courbes de perméabilité et des taux critiques de production d’eau.

  • PDVSA - Intern

    Maracaibo 2005 - 2006 to Reservoir department (development unit Lagomar)
    * Determination of water production critical rate in ``Misoa formation''. Awarded mention: Excellent.

  • PDVSA - Intern

    Maracaibo 2005 - 2006 to Reservoir department (development unit Lagomar)
    * Determination of water production critical rate in ``Misoa formation''. Awarded mention: Excellent.

Formations

  • IFP School (Paris)

    Paris 2007 - 2008 MSc

    E-Mail : noralidnav@hotmail.com
    Mobile : +33 643594881


    TRILINGUAL OPERATIONS MANAGER

    SUMMARY
    * Petroleum Engineer with an MSc from ``Institute Français du Pétrole'' (IFP-School). 6 years' experience in Oil
    & Gas industry with 4 years emphasis in Operations Management.
    * Committed, operational, versatile, strong team player who enjoys working in a multicultural environment.

  • IFP School (Paris)

    Paris 2007 - 2008 MSc

    E-Mail : noralidnav@hotmail.com
    Mobile : +33 643594881


    TRILINGUAL OPERATIONS MANAGER

    SUMMARY
    * Petroleum Engineer with an MSc from ``Institute Français du Pétrole'' (IFP-School). 6 years' experience in Oil
    & Gas industry with 4 years emphasis in Operations Management.
    * Committed, operational, versatile, strong team player who enjoys working in a multicultural environment.

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure ENSPM - IFP School

    Rueil Malmaison 2007 - 2008 Développement et Exploitation des Gisements

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Pétrole Et Moteurs

    Petroleum Engineering And Project Develo 2007 - 2008 Master

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Pétrole Et Moteurs

    Petroleum Engineering And Project Develo 2007 - 2008 Master

  • La Universidad Del Zulia (Maracaibo)

    Maracaibo 2000 - 2006 BAC+5

    Academic merits: Average 16,11 / 20 (equivalent mention very good).
    Honorific diplomas: Work over, Reservoir Engineering II, Well Completion, Notions of LNG and
    Reservoir Simulation.

  • Université Du Zulia LUZ (Maracaibo)

    Maracaibo 2000 - 2006 Ingénieur Petrolier

    Ingénierie

  • La Universidad Del Zulia (Maracaibo)

    Maracaibo 2000 - 2006 BAC+5

    Academic merits: Average 16,11 / 20 (equivalent mention very good).
    Honorific diplomas: Work over, Reservoir Engineering II, Well Completion, Notions of LNG and
    Reservoir Simulation.

Réseau