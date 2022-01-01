Nordine LOUAHED

Je suis actuellement chef de projet Infrastructure pour le groupe d'assurance Metlife
Mission actuelle:
Maintient en condition opérationnelle des plateformes Citrix et VmWare et Windows.
Gestion de projet Infrastructure Microsoft.
Administration de flux financiers.
Citrix XenAPP
VmWare ESX Vsphere
Microsoft: Windows 2003/2008/2012
Mes compétences :
Citrix XenApp
SYNCHRONY
Windows 2008
VSphere client 4.1
PeSIT
SFTP
Windows 2003
VTOM
Virtualisation
Citrix
VMware
XenAPP
Microsoft
Gestion de projet informatique
Gestion de la production
Conduite du changement
Pilotage des Flux
Gestion d'incidents
Pilotage d'activité
Windows 2012
Infrastructure de monitoring
XenDesktop
Microsoft Windows Server
Gestion de projet