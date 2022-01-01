Menu

Nordine LOUAHED

Courbevoie

En résumé

Je suis actuellement chef de projet Infrastructure pour le groupe d'assurance Metlife

Mission actuelle:

Maintient en condition opérationnelle des plateformes Citrix et VmWare et Windows.
Gestion de projet Infrastructure Microsoft.
Administration de flux financiers.


Citrix XenAPP
VmWare ESX Vsphere
Microsoft: Windows 2003/2008/2012

Mes compétences :
Citrix XenApp
SYNCHRONY
Windows 2008
VSphere client 4.1
PeSIT
SFTP
Windows 2003
VTOM
Virtualisation
Citrix
VMware
XenAPP
Microsoft
Gestion de projet informatique
Gestion de la production
Conduite du changement
Pilotage des Flux
Gestion d'incidents
Pilotage d'activité
Windows 2012
Infrastructure de monitoring
XenDesktop
Microsoft Windows Server
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Metlife - Chef de Projet

    Courbevoie 2012 - maintenant MCO et deploiement de plateforme Microsoft, Citrix XenAPP4.5 et VmWare 5.5
    Migration flux financier et de flux partenaires (SFTP)
    Refonte de l’ordonnancement de taches de productions
    Migration d’applications métier : GED/GMAO (EMC Captiva 6.5 et Poseidon),
    Migration vers Windows 2012
    Mise en oeuvre d'un POC Citrix XenAPP/XenDesktop 7.6
    Rédaction de procédures DAT / DEX et modes opératoires
    Pilotage de l’infogérance (Steria )
    Plan de Backup, DRP/BCP, Monitoring, Patching, Audit Sécurité
    Gestion des changements et des incidents en mode ITIL et mode Projet
    Suivi de la consolidation des serveurs de BDD (Oracle 9/X et SQL Server 2005) / Réduction des donnés
    Mise en œuvre de serveurs virtuels sous VSphere 4.1 et 5.5
    Intégration et déploiement des applications sous Citrix XenApp 4.5 et XenApp 7.6
    Administration de Flux et Ordonnanceur Synchrony Gateway et VTOM
    Reprise et optimisation des traitements de production

  • Société Générale - Ingenieur Système Virtualisation (Citrix/VMWARE)

    PARIS 2008 - 2012 ● Environnement technique : 5000pcs, 300serveurs Windows 2K3/2K8 Citrix 4.5, VMware 5, HP/IBM
    ● Projets GTS : Mutualisation des infrastructures ALD France et ALD International
    • Mutualisation de Ferme de Serveur ESX 3.5 et migration vers VSphere 4.1
    • Mutualisation de ferme Citrix 4.5 et migration vers XenAPP5
    • Migration des flux X25 CFT en flux IP FTP, SFTP, SSL et PESIT (Axway Synchrony Gateway)
    • Participation à des projets métiers impliquant les technologies Citrix et VMWARE
    • Proposition d’architectures Cible
    • Maîtrise de la stratégie d’évolution et du changement des plates-formes (ITIL, Change Management)
    • Plan de reprise d’activité sur site de secours: DRP (Disaster Recovery Plan) ; Serveurs Citrix et VmWare
    ● Administration de Serveur 2003/2008 et Support en contexte International:
    • MCO de serveurs CITRIX, VmWare Exchange 2007, Cluster SQL Serveur 2005, IIS, ISA Server 2006, Fax (RightFax)
    • Veille Technologique

  • Neocles - Ingénieur virtualisation

    2008 - 2012

  • Veolia Proprete - Administrateur Systeme

    Paris 2001 - 2007 ● Administration de Serveur NT et 2000/2003:

    • Gestion d'un parc de +1000 pcs et 80 Serveurs sur 90 agences en Ile de France et province
    • Configuration et administration de serveurs Exchange 2000, SQL Serveur 2000, IIS
    • Installation et configuration de Serveur 2000 et 2003 (SQL, Exchange, File Server, Print Server)
    • Mise en œuvre de serveurs virtuels sous VMware
    • Administration d'équipement réseau (Routeur et Switch Cisco)
    • Déploiement de l'informatique complète des agences (Serveur, Routeur Switch, postes, applications).
    • Gestion de projets, Veille technologique, recherches de documentations
    • Migration Domaine NT vers AD 2003, participation au projet groupe sur le domaine de la région Ile de France
    • Administration d’OU et GPO (stratégies globales)
    • Intégration d’espace disque sur bais de Stockage SAN
    • Déploiement complet d'applications métiers et d'applications client/serveur (Compta, Achat, paye, Exploitation...)

    ● Support Niv 1 et Niv2

    • Support itinérant sur poste de travail et serveurs sur 80 agences en Ile de France + Province
    • Configuration d’équipements Netpad, Blackberry, Carte 3G Vodafone, Client Léger HP et Wise
    • Gestion d’applications en temps réel + Troubleshooting.

    • Administration de ferme Citrix XP FR3 et PS4 +TSE

    • Installation et configuration d’une ferme Citrix XP FR3 + PS4 (sous Win 2K/2K3 Server)
    • Installation d’application en environnement multiutilisateurs. Conception de scripts de compatibilité
    • Migration des fermes Citrix 1.8 vers XP FR3 et de XPFR3 vers PS4
    • Optimisation d'environnement CITRIX pour connexion sans fil (GPRS/UMTS/RTC 56k)
    • Sécurisation des applications CITRIX
    • Sauvegardes/ Restaurations des serveurs de présentation CITRIX
    • Conception et déploiement automatisé de package d'application
    • Configuration et Gestion des serveurs impressions sous Citrix Via THINPRINT et ISPRINT
    • Administration de Serveur TSE + GPO

    ● Développement

    • Développement d'une application de gestion de recouvrement (Visual Basic 6, SQL Server)
    • Création de script général d’ouverture de session en langage Kixstart
    • Développement d’utilitaire en langage VB Script ou Batch pour répondre à des problématique spécifiques

    ● Projet :

    • Migration NT vers Active Directory + Mise en Œuvre de l’architecture Active Directory, norme Groupe.
    • Mise en place de serveurs applicatifs de productions sous Windows 2000 et 2003
    • Recherche et mise en œuvre de solution évolutive des plateformes de production
    • Optimisation des performances des serveurs de production.

Formations

  • Pôle Léonard De Vinci

    Paris 2000 - 2001 Gestion de ressources informatiques

    en alternance (Société Qualis à Courbevoie)

    Formation en Alternance (Sté QUALIS, Courbevoie 92)
    Métiers préparés :
    -Technicien de support micros et réseaux locaux
    -Support technique micro
    -Spécialiste micro et réseaux locaux
    -Support utilisateurs
    -Informaticiens P.M.E./P.M.I.

  • LPR Voillaume

    Aulnay Sous Bois 1998 - 2000 BTS Informatique de Gestion (Developpeur d'application)

  • IUT Paris XIII

    Villetaneuse 1997 - 1998 DUT Informatique

  • Blaise Cendrars (Sevran)

    Sevran 1995 - 1997 Scientifique

