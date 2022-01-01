Menu

Noria GHARRECH

PARIS

En résumé

Over 10 years experience in Sales and Management field
Successful Sales profile with solid IT, Marketing, Telecom & Finance Background
Sales Management Experience with excellent track record
Area Sales Management experience in UAE
High-level references within IBM, SGCIB, BNPPARIBAS, Orange...
Ability to liaise with senior level management
Excellent communication skills in English, French, Spanish & knowledge in Arabic
Autonomous, dynamic, fast learner, excellent presentation, results & customer oriented


Mes compétences :
Analyste financier
Asset managment
Back Office
bourse
Communication
communication financière
Conseil
gestion de patrimoine
Investissement
Managment
Marketing
Middle Office

Entreprises

  • Coach, Psy & Associates - President

    2015 - maintenant Coach, Psy & Associates is a professional coaching services company developing business leaders and empowering individuals to maximize life's opportunities.

    Business coaching allows individual or group to improve their personal effectiveness in the business setting.

    We provide not only business and executive coaching (one on one coaching, corporate coaching, team building...) but personal coaching (life coaching...)

    We believe at CP&A that Business coaching is a powerful ally for leaders.

    Our website is under construction...

    Coach, Psy & Associates est un société de coaching professionnel en entreprise et de psychothérapie.

    Elle est composé de deux associés; une psychothérapeute et coach certifié avec plus de 10 ans d'expérience professionnelle et une directrice commerciale en cours de certification au coaching.

    Nos services s'adressent à la fois aux entreprises pour le coaching professionnel (coaching individuel, coaching d'équipe, team building) mails aussi aux particuliers (coaching de vie, coaching d'image)

    Le coaching professionnel est l'accompagnement de personnes ou d'équipes pour le développement de leurs potentiels et de leurs savoir-faire dans le cadre d'objectifs professionnels.

    Le coaching selon nous est un allié puissant pour les cadres et les dirigeants...

    Notre site internet est en cours de construction

  • ESN - Associate Director

    2011 - 2014 Create and develop new businesses
    Ensuring sales achievement
    Developing annual business plans to ensure development of current business and the addition of new business
    Recruiting and leading consultants and sales
    Managing Business Pipeline and Forecasting sales
    Developing, communicating and driving effective selling strategies
    Building and expanding strong business relationships with clients and prospects
    Negotiating sales contracts
    Keeping abreast of what competitors are doing

  • Al-ROA'A Advertising - group - Qatar Foundation - Area Sales and Marketing Manager

    2009 - 2011 Creation and development of a distribution network
    Identify and develop new businesses
    Ensuring sales achievement
    Developing annual business plans to ensure development of current business and the addition of new business
    Recruiting, leading and training a team of six person Supervising, motivating and monitoring team performance
    Managing Business Pipeline and Forecasting sales
    Developing, communicating and driving effective selling strategies based on customer-specific value propositions
    Participating and encouraging quality assessment, profitability and improvement activities
    Allocating areas to marketing sales
    Building and expanding strong business relationships with clients and prospects
    Delivering sales presentations to high-level executives
    Negotiating sales contracts
    Liaising with senior level management
    Maintaining detailed knowledge of the company’s products and services
    Keeping abreast of what competitors are doing
    Developing and implementing all marketing initiatives
    Identifying, developing and implementing new value adds for the company
    Generating relevant reports
    Analyzing the financial and operational performance, preparing the annual budget and monitoring expenses
    Dealing with all aspects of an advertising campaign
    Developing, implementing, and tracking lead generation programs

  • Maltem Consulting - Account Manager

    NEUILLY sur seine 2006 - 2009 Identify and develop new businesses
    Managing a portfolio of high-profile clients (SGCIB, CALYON, SGRISK, GASELYS)
    Building and expanding strong business relationships with clients and prospects
    Delivering sales presentations to high-level executives
    Leading and training a team of 2 sales executives
    Managing Business Pipeline and Forecasting sales
    Managing a team of 45 IT and Finance consultants
    Recruitment of IT and functional consultants
    Excellent sales results achieved in 2008 :
    2008 Turnover: 2, 3 million Euros, Margin : 32%, 2 New customers

  • IBM - Junior Brand & Project Manager

    Bois-Colombes 2004 - 2006 Junior project Manager Real estate -IT & Communication

    Participate in the sales process and sales call preparation
    Analyse IBM’s business and its real estate processes, procedures and expectations
    Collect, review and verify commercial loan documentation
    Data rooms and presentation of expected incomes
    Implementation of internal communication strategy
    Creation and drafting of a News Letter
    Editing of articles: white paper, case studies, press release, biographies and web site text

    Junior Brand Manager - Marketing Espaces Solutions IBM- IT & Marketing

    Identify and develop Business opportunities
    Maintain and update project documentation for tracking and reporting purposes
    Generate project reports and documentation upon request
    Marketing campaign, Strategic projects, Business case
    Communication plan implementation
    Creation and animation of a Business Partner website (ESIDOOR)
    Development of internet service for Business Partner
    Budget controller - Marketing department
    (240 K€ quarterly) dedicated to the SMB market.
    Follow up of sales contracts
    Budgetary control
    Dashboard: Business plan, development and presentation of formal business results
    Exhibition Organisation

