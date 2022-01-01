O'hara DAMIAN

Mes compétences :
Adobe Illustrator
Branding
Création
Design
Graphisme
Illustration
Illustrator – indesign
indesign
Music
Photo
Entreprises
Damian O'Hara
- Graphiste/ Photographie
2007 - 2009Since becoming a Freelance Graphic designer in 2007 I have had the pleasure to carry out work for The Almeida Theatre in London, re-designed Social Enterprise Magazine and won an international competition to create a campaign for the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)in the United States.
I have carried out a lot of commissions for record companies having designed sleeves for LOaf Records, Static Caravan, Rocket girl and Front and Follow in the United Kingdom and Talitres records in France.
As for my photography, I have worked with MTV Europe, London Underground, Time Out Magazine, the YMCA and City & Guilds.
I have had work published in
Don’t Think Just Shoot,
Booth Clibbons, 2003
D&AD Student Awards,
D&AD, 2004
Logos,
Laurence King, 2007
CDT Design
- Graphic Designer
2005 - 2007Designer working under the direction of the Senior designer
Working on client briefs from concept all the way through to execution.
My role included:
Art directing photo shoots
Creating brand guidelines
Client presentations, creating presentation documents
Idea development
Logo and Marque creation
Sourcing and commissioning of photographers and Illustrators
Formations
Central Saint Martins College Of Art & Design (London)