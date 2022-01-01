Menu

O'hara DAMIAN

VERSAILLES

Mes compétences :
Adobe Illustrator
Branding
Création
Design
Graphisme
Illustration
Illustrator – indesign
indesign
Music
Photo

  • Damian O'Hara

    maintenant

  • Damian O'Hara - Graphiste/ Photographie

    2007 - 2009 Since becoming a Freelance Graphic designer in 2007 I have had the pleasure to carry out work for The Almeida Theatre in London, re-designed Social Enterprise Magazine and won an international competition to create a campaign for the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)in the United States.

    I have carried out a lot of commissions for record companies having designed sleeves for LOaf Records, Static Caravan, Rocket girl and Front and Follow in the United Kingdom and Talitres records in France.

    As for my photography, I have worked with MTV Europe, London Underground, Time Out Magazine, the YMCA and City & Guilds.

    I have had work published in

    Don’t Think Just Shoot,
    Booth Clibbons, 2003

    D&AD Student Awards,
    D&AD, 2004

    Logos,
    Laurence King, 2007

  • CDT Design - Graphic Designer

    2005 - 2007 Designer working under the direction of the Senior designer
    Working on client briefs from concept all the way through to execution.

    My role included:

    Art directing photo shoots
    Creating brand guidelines
    Client presentations, creating presentation documents
    Idea development
    Logo and Marque creation
    Sourcing and commissioning of photographers and Illustrators

  • Central Saint Martins College Of Art & Design (London)

    London 2002 - 2005

