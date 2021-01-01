Olivier DUGENET

2009 - 2009HR contact for definite groups (about 150 employees) in the company. (Handle requests about badging problems, sickness, LPP, health insurance, AVS, work certificate etc.).
Setting up of a new Excel spreadsheet to capture extra hours in order to ensure a good quality in badging process.
Liaise with broker for the payroll (Unipro)
Backup for Payroll process
Union européenne de Radio-Télévision (EBU-UER)
- HR Partner
2006 - 2008In charge of the Recruitment of all open positions in “Suisse Romande”.
Usual recruiting tasks (Hunting, ads, screening, interviews, contract
offers, negotiations, etc.)
Organizing Students Fair from A to Z. (ads, screenings etc.)
HR relative tasks (Social insurances, family allowances, work permits,etc.)
In charge of the Trainings (soft skills, Technical trainings etc.).Active participant to the Social Committee.