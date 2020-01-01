Menu

Olivier EGLINGER

Marne-la-Vallée

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Conforama - Directeur de magasin

    Marne-la-Vallée 2009 - maintenant

  • Decathlon - Directeur de magasin

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2006 - 2009

  • Decathlon - Responsable exploitation et responsable commercial univers forme

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2004 - 2006

  • Decathlon - Responsable d'univers (successivement tennis golf, sports nautiques, cycle roller, habillement)

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2000 - 2004

  • Oxylane - Organisateur d'evenement sportif

    2000 - 2000

Formations

Réseau