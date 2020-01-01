Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier EGLINGER
Ajouter
Olivier EGLINGER
Marne-la-Vallée
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Conforama
- Directeur de magasin
Marne-la-Vallée
2009 - maintenant
Decathlon
- Directeur de magasin
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2006 - 2009
Decathlon
- Responsable exploitation et responsable commercial univers forme
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2004 - 2006
Decathlon
- Responsable d'univers (successivement tennis golf, sports nautiques, cycle roller, habillement)
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2000 - 2004
Oxylane
- Organisateur d'evenement sportif
2000 - 2000
Formations
Université Marc BLOCH
Strasbourg
1996 - 2000
Maitrise STAPS mention management du sport et des sciences sociales
Réseau
Christophe SEILLER
Jean-Luc VEZY
Jean-Xavier BERSOT
Kevin CHEHU
Muriel CAMPION
Nicolas MONTAGNON
Olivier AESCHBACHER
Romain LECLERC
Sandrine BIZOUARN
Sébastien BONNARD