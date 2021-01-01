Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier FASAN
Ajouter
Olivier FASAN
LIBOURNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Relation fournisseurs
Entreprises
Clinique Chirurgicale du Libournais
- Cadre de bloc opératoire, ingénieur biomédical
2017 - maintenant
Clinique Chirurgicale du Libournais
- Ingénieur biomédical, Personne Compétente en Radioprotection
2015 - maintenant
Clinique des Landes
- Ingénieur biomédical, Personne Compétente en Radioprotection
Paris
2015 - maintenant
BioMédical Services
- Ingénieur biomédical
2007 - 2014
HELPEVIA
- Ingénieur biomédical acheteur
2004 - 2007
Formations
IUP TMM Toulouse
Toulouse
2000 - 2004
DESS
Réseau
Caroline BERTRAND
Christine CHRISTINE SAVIGNAN (SAVIGNAN)
Jean Pierre VAREILLES
Air Liquide Medical Systems (Antony)
Kévin BEGUERIE
Luc RAMKISSOON
Philippe LE FORT
Raja ALOUANE
Régine BOIROUX
Tyjbbe GIGANTE