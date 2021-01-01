Menu

Olivier FROMONT

PARIS

En résumé

Strong ability to develop, builds relationships and partnerships with clients and governmental institutions, and produce, define and implement sales strategy and business development plans. Extensive experience in management, sales and marketing in various industry. Excellent presentation and communication skills deal with clients and internal parties. My experiences in different fields give me a very strong self-confidence and an open minded spirit.



Entreprises

  • Université Paris Seine - Directeur de Cabinet

    2016 - maintenant

  • Projet Voltaire - Directeur

    2013 - maintenant N°1 de la remise à niveaux en orthographe pour les entreprises, l'enseignement secondaire et supérieur.
    http://www.linkedin.com/profile/view?id=17558757&trk=tab_pro

  • ETS Global - Head of Public Affairs

    Paris 2010 - 2013 Head of public affairs and Institutional Relations. Government and NGO relations.
    Business Development Manager for France & Nordics.

  • Faya Interactive Beijing - Hong-Kong - Managing Director

    2008 - 2010

Formations

  • MITx (Boston)

    Boston 2015 - 2015 Certificat

  • HarvardX (EDX)

  • HarvardX (EDX)

  • ISG

    Paris 1987 - 1990

