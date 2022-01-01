Retail
Olivier HÉRAU
Ajouter
Olivier HÉRAU
Rennes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
DevOps
Full Stack
Agile
Entreprises
Celad L'ingenierie À Visage Humain
- Consultant Expérimenté
Rennes
2017 - 2022
Alten
- Ingénieur NTIC Expérimenté
Boulogne-Billancourt
2014 - 2017
GFI Informatique
- Ingénieur d'Etude
Saint-Ouen
2012 - 2014
Cgi
- Analyste Développeur
Courbevoie
2006 - 2012
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bruno MERLIN
Camille SCHAEFFER
Jérôme GABILLET
Kevin LAVOUÉ
Laetitia DUFOUR
Sabrina DUVAL
Stephane LEDUC
Stéphane TIRARD
Yannick COULAUD-LEBEAU
