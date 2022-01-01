Menu

Olivier KILANI

Southlake

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sabre Holdings - Vice President Technology

    Southlake 2005 - maintenant Sabre Holdings :
    2006 till today – VP Senior Program Director, Product and Systems Delivery
    2005 – 20006 – VP EMEA Site Director, Offshore Global Distributed Software

    Cartesis PriceWaterhouseCooper: (Editor of Business Performance Management Software’s)
    2003 till 2005 – VP, Director of IT Expertise and Consulting

    IBM Global Services :
    . 2001-2003 - General Manager of “ Databases & ERP – Activity Editor “
    . 2000-2001 -General Manager of “ Global Strategic Outsourcing ”
    . 1999 - Business Unit Manager of “ Consulting Services – Alliance ”
    I
    Group SAFT :
    . 1995-1999 – Chief Information Officer of C.C.S Ltd, SAFT Group, London
    . 1988-1995 – IT General Manager of Navimat & Co, SAFT Group, Geneva
    . 1988 - Project manager / Partner Services / Industries, Paris

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau