Olivier KILANI

Southlake2005 - maintenantSabre Holdings :
2006 till today – VP Senior Program Director, Product and Systems Delivery
2005 – 20006 – VP EMEA Site Director, Offshore Global Distributed Software
Cartesis PriceWaterhouseCooper: (Editor of Business Performance Management Software’s)
2003 till 2005 – VP, Director of IT Expertise and Consulting
IBM Global Services :
. 2001-2003 - General Manager of “ Databases & ERP – Activity Editor “
. 2000-2001 -General Manager of “ Global Strategic Outsourcing ”
. 1999 - Business Unit Manager of “ Consulting Services – Alliance ”
Group SAFT :
. 1995-1999 – Chief Information Officer of C.C.S Ltd, SAFT Group, London
. 1988-1995 – IT General Manager of Navimat & Co, SAFT Group, Geneva
. 1988 - Project manager / Partner Services / Industries, Paris