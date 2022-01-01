Menu

Olivier LAGRANGE

Marne La Vallée Cedex 2

En résumé

Recognized as a reliable and trusted leader, I successfully supported senior management of multinational organizations (mainly FMCGs, Pharma- ceuticals and/or NGOs) in achieving their objectives by designing, implementing and sustaining Internal Audit functions, Internal Control Systems (ICS) and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) models.
I also provided relevant and specific Opportunity & Risk insights to support decision making.

My ability to sustain stamina under continuing pressure while maintaining a good team atmosphere has been my personal accomplishment.

Mes compétences :
Audit
Controlling
Internal audit
Internal control

Entreprises

  • Nestlé - Regional Audit Manager

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2018 - maintenant Supervise and manage all internal audit activities in the region;
    Participate and support global strategy, methodology and tools to sustain continuous improvement of Nestlé Internal Audit (NIA).

  • Nestlé - Central Audit Manager

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2017 - 2018 Project Management Officer (PMO) in transforming NIA organization to adapt to new challenges;
    Supervise and manage internal audit activities performed by Centre team.

  • Galderma - Head of Internal Audit

    Courbevoie 2013 - 2017 Established and managed a new independent and credible internal audit function in the organization.

  • Ernst & Young - Senior, Advisory services

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2013 Senior consultant in Business Risk Services (e.g. internal audit, internal control, SOX, SWICS and realted activities)

  • Robert Walters - Recruitment consultant

    Paris 2005 - 2006

  • Groupe Soparind Bongrain - Senior internal auditor

    2002 - 2005 Senior internal auditor in charge of audits preparation, excecution and closure with international exposure

Formations

