Olivier LAGRANGE

Recognized as a reliable and trusted leader, I successfully supported senior management of multinational organizations (mainly FMCGs, Pharma- ceuticals and/or NGOs) in achieving their objectives by designing, implementing and sustaining Internal Audit functions, Internal Control Systems (ICS) and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) models.
I also provided relevant and specific Opportunity & Risk insights to support decision making.
My ability to sustain stamina under continuing pressure while maintaining a good team atmosphere has been my personal accomplishment.
Mes compétences :
Audit
Controlling
Internal audit
Internal control