Olivier LAGRANGE

Recognized as a reliable and trusted leader, I successfully supported senior management of multinational organizations (mainly FMCGs, Pharma- ceuticals and/or NGOs) in achieving their objectives by designing, implementing and sustaining Internal Audit functions, Internal Control Systems (ICS) and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) models.

I also provided relevant and specific Opportunity & Risk insights to support decision making.



My ability to sustain stamina under continuing pressure while maintaining a good team atmosphere has been my personal accomplishment.



Mes compétences :

Audit

Controlling

Internal audit

Internal control