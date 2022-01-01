Menu

Olivier LAMOTHE

JAUNAY CLAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • EQOS - Gérant

    2010 - maintenant

  • SAGESTI - Gérant, Responsable Technique

    2010 - maintenant

  • LMS Informatique - Gérant, Responsable Technique

    2005 - maintenant

  • Thales - Services Informatique

    Courbevoie 1997 - 2006

Formations

Réseau