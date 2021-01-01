Retail
Valery LHOMMEDET
Valery LHOMMEDET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LVH Medical
- Gérant
Jaunay-Clan
2016 - maintenant
Secretariat telephonique medical
Gescall
- Gérant
2006 - 2016
Secretariat telephonique medical
Formations
Bordeaux Ecole De Management
Talence / Bordeaux
2002 - 2004
MS supply chain management
ESCEM (Tours)
Tours
2000 - 2003
ecole de commerce
Aurelie LELOUTRE
Aurelien CABIN
Giraudeau BENOIT
Jean-Charles VIOLLEAU
Laëtitia DOCQUIN
Nicolas GUILLEMINOT
Romain Friderich Dirigeant PILOTE DÉVELOPPEMENT
Samuel AUBUGEAU
Stanislas BAUMBERGER
Vincent REMBLIER
