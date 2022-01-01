Olivier LATRY

Received the MSc degree in electrical engineering from ESIGELEC Rouen, France in 1991 and the PhD degree in electrical engineering from University of Rouen, France, in 1995. He was with LCIA INSA de Rouen from 1995 to 1998 where he worked on fiberoptic sensors. He is one of the founders of LEMI, University of Rouen, France in 1998. His major research interests include modulation formats in digital communications, polarization effects in optical communication systems, optical instrumentation, optical interferometry. Since the end 2008, he joined the "Groupe de Physique des Matériaux" at University of Rouen and he began a reconversion in microelectronic reliability (on RF transistors).