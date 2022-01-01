Retail
Olivier LAURENT
En résumé
Directeur des ventes - Altrad Coffrage Etaiement - Altrad Etai - Export
Knauf Insulation Suisse
- Gebietvertriebsleiter / Chef des Ventes Suisse Romande
2013 - 2015
Haki Rhône alpes
- Responsable d'agence
2011 - 2013
Jalmat Rhone alpes
- Chargé d'affaires
2007 - 2009
Plakabéton
- Technico-commercial
2006 - 2008
ESV (Mulhouse)
Mulhouse
2002 - 2004
Licence, maitrise, master en vente de produits industriels a l'international
IUT DE BETHUNE (Bethune)
Bethune
2000 - 2002
Dut génie civil option batiment
Alexander PFAB
Chloé BONNEAU
Cyril CIESLAK
Estelle SAUNIER (CHAUVEAU)
Philippe GROSS
Ronan LANDOIS
Sebastien ARAM
Sebastien BARBEY
Thierry DE SMEDT
Youssef EL MAKHFI