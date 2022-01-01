Menu

Olivier LAURENT

GENÈVE

En résumé

Directeur des ventes - Altrad Coffrage Etaiement - Altrad Etai - Export

Entreprises

  • Knauf Insulation Suisse - Gebietvertriebsleiter / Chef des Ventes Suisse Romande

    2013 - 2015

  • Haki Rhône alpes - Responsable d'agence

    2011 - 2013

  • Jalmat Rhone alpes - Chargé d'affaires

    2007 - 2009

  • Plakabéton - Technico-commercial

    2006 - 2008

Formations

  • ESV (Mulhouse)

    Mulhouse 2002 - 2004 Licence, maitrise, master en vente de produits industriels a l'international

  • IUT DE BETHUNE (Bethune)

    Bethune 2000 - 2002 Dut génie civil option batiment

