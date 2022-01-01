Olivier LEHMANN

Mes compétences :
Oracle
public sector
middleware
managment
finance
Informatique
Entreprises
Axway Software
- Sales Director Corporate Division
ANNECY LE VIEUX2011 - maintenantWork as the Director of a sales team in charge of corporate customers in France.
In charge of the overall revenue, licenses, maintenance and professional services, representing 40% of the country's revenue and 6% of the company's worldwide revenue.
- Manage an 8 sales representative’s team (and 3 Inside Sales) with primary responsibility for revenue generation (license, support, and service), client relations and market share growth.
Division Director for Energy Utilities, Telecom Media & Service-Retail-Transport