Menu

Olivier LEHMANN

ANNECY LE VIEUX

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Oracle
public sector
middleware
managment
finance
Informatique

Entreprises

  • Axway Software - Sales Director Corporate Division

    ANNECY LE VIEUX 2011 - maintenant Work as the Director of a sales team in charge of corporate customers in France.
    In charge of the overall revenue, licenses, maintenance and professional services, representing 40% of the country's revenue and 6% of the company's worldwide revenue.

    - Manage an 8 sales representative’s team (and 3 Inside Sales) with primary responsibility for revenue generation (license, support, and service), client relations and market share growth.

    Division Director for Energy Utilities, Telecom Media & Service-Retail-Transport

  • Oracle France - Enterprise Sales Manager OFM

    Colombes 1996 - 2011

Formations

Réseau