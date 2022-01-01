Olivier LEMAIRE

Mes compétences :
Réglementation ICPE
Gestion de projet
Méthanisation
Déchets
Entreprises
Akiolis
- Chef de projet - Aménagement de site industriel
2016 - maintenantEtude et mise en oeuvre d'aménagements sur site industriel : bâtiments et process (25 M€)
- schéma directeur
- dossier ICPE
- avant-projet sommaire / détaillé
- appel d'offres : cahiers des charges / consultation / attribution
- exécution : suivi de travaux / mise en service
AKIOLIS
- Chef de projets senior
2012 - 2016
AKIOLIS
- Responsable Projet Méthanisation
2009 - 2012
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
- Ingénieur projets R&D méthanisation et compostage
Paris2003 - 2009
Veolia Propreté
- Responsable d'agence - centre de tri déchets industriels et ménagers