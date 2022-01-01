Menu

Olivier LEMAIRE

SABLE SUR SARTHE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Réglementation ICPE
Gestion de projet
Méthanisation
Déchets

Entreprises

  • Akiolis - Chef de projet - Aménagement de site industriel

    2016 - maintenant Etude et mise en oeuvre d'aménagements sur site industriel : bâtiments et process (25 M€)
    - schéma directeur
    - dossier ICPE
    - avant-projet sommaire / détaillé
    - appel d'offres : cahiers des charges / consultation / attribution
    - exécution : suivi de travaux / mise en service

  • AKIOLIS - Chef de projets senior

    2012 - 2016

  • AKIOLIS - Responsable Projet Méthanisation

    2009 - 2012

  • VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT - Ingénieur projets R&D méthanisation et compostage

    Paris 2003 - 2009

  • Veolia Propreté - Responsable d'agence - centre de tri déchets industriels et ménagers

    Paris 2000 - 2003

Formations

