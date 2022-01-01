Menu

Olivier LESUEUR

NEW YORK

En résumé

I joined Bionest in February 2004

Since joining Bionest, I have been closely involved in Entry into Europe projects for North American companies and Strategy/Business development assignments either in the pharmaceutical or medical device area

Prior to Bionest, I worked for Celerant consulting, an operational strategy consultancy, where my projects included helping Aventis API/DPO France improve its purchasing organization

I have a Master’s in Life Sciences from CUST, Clermont-Ferrand with a major in molecular biology. During my studies, I worked as research scientist in the molecular biology department of the Unilever Research Centre (Rotterdam, Netherlands)

I completed my education with a Master’s in Management at EM-Lyon business school

Mes compétences :
Biotechnologie
Biotechnology
Commercial
Conseil
Consultancy
Consulting
Corporate finance
Finance
golf
Healthcare
Life sciences
Management
Marketing
Médical
Medical device
Medical devices
Medicine
Pharmacie
Planning
Portfolio Management
Positioning
Santé
Strategic
Strategic planning
Stratégie
Stratégie marketing
Strategy
Strategy marketing
Théâtre

Entreprises

  • Bionest Partners USA - Manager

    2010 - maintenant NY and Paris consulting / advisory firm specialized in Healthcare. Our consulting services include general business development assignments (strategy, positioning, organization, collaborations / partnerships, surrogate management) and implementation assignments, including spin-offs/carve-outs, entry into Europe and due diligences. Our corporate finance capabilities cover advisory services such as M&A and private placements as well as financial modeling, valuation, etc.

  • Bionest Partners USA - Engagement Manager

    2008 - 2009 Paris-based consulting / advisory firm specialized in Healthcare. Our consulting services include general business development assignments (strategy, positioning, organization, collaborations / partnerships, surrogate management) and implementation assignments, including spin-offs/carve-outs, entry into Europe and due diligences. Our corporate finance capabilities cover advisory services such as M&A and private placements as well as financial modeling, valuation, etc.

  • Bionest Partners - Consultant

    2004 - 2007 Paris-based consulting / advisory firm specialized in Healthcare. Our consulting services include general business development assignments (strategy, positioning, organization, collaborations / partnerships, surrogate management) and implementation assignments, including spin-offs/carve-outs, entry into Europe and due diligences. Our corporate finance capabilities cover advisory services such as M&A and private placements as well as financial modeling, valuation, etc.

  • Celerant Consulting - Consultant

    2002 - 2003 Management Consulting Industry

    Operational strategy consulting firm

  • Unilever - Junior Scientist

    Rueil-Malmaison 2001 - 2001 Food & Beverages Industry

    Unilever Research Vlaardingen (Netherlands)

Formations

  • EM LYON

    Ecully 2001 - 2002 MS Management

  • Polytech'ClermontFerrand (CUST) (Clermont Ferrand)

    Clermont Ferrand 1998 - 2001 MS Sciences

