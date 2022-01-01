Olivier LESUEUR

I joined Bionest in February 2004
Since joining Bionest, I have been closely involved in Entry into Europe projects for North American companies and Strategy/Business development assignments either in the pharmaceutical or medical device area
Prior to Bionest, I worked for Celerant consulting, an operational strategy consultancy, where my projects included helping Aventis API/DPO France improve its purchasing organization
I have a Master’s in Life Sciences from CUST, Clermont-Ferrand with a major in molecular biology. During my studies, I worked as research scientist in the molecular biology department of the Unilever Research Centre (Rotterdam, Netherlands)
I completed my education with a Master’s in Management at EM-Lyon business school
