Olivier LESUEUR

I joined Bionest in February 2004



Since joining Bionest, I have been closely involved in Entry into Europe projects for North American companies and Strategy/Business development assignments either in the pharmaceutical or medical device area



Prior to Bionest, I worked for Celerant consulting, an operational strategy consultancy, where my projects included helping Aventis API/DPO France improve its purchasing organization



I have a Master’s in Life Sciences from CUST, Clermont-Ferrand with a major in molecular biology. During my studies, I worked as research scientist in the molecular biology department of the Unilever Research Centre (Rotterdam, Netherlands)



I completed my education with a Master’s in Management at EM-Lyon business school



