Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier LHERPINIERE
Ajouter
Olivier LHERPINIERE
PARIS 10
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CONSTRUCTYS
- Responsable du domaine "Applicatifs Métiers"
PARIS 10
2013 - maintenant
VAL Informatique
- Consultant senior et Responsable de projets
2012 - 2013
OPCAMS
- Responsable Service Informatique
2004 - 2012
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alix BONET
Ben OECHSEL
Emmanuelle FITON HELLIER
Jean Marie PETIT
Jeremy TYRIAUX
Marie-Eve DE RABAUDY-RISON
Nathalie RUFFINEL BREGUET
Sandra FREITAS
Thierry ESCAFIGNOUX
Valérie CROUZIL