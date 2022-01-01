Olivier LIOTARD

Ingénieur en génie électrique, mon expérience professionnelle est cohérente et riche autour des métiers de l'électricité.



Ma volonté de participer au projet ITER, mon expertise technique et mes compétences organisationnelles me permettent désormais de conduire des missions de Maitrise d'Ouvrage au sein du groupe IO/CODAC (instrumentation et le contrôle/commande).



J'ai assuré par le passé, des fonctions de direction de bureaux d'études en électricité Courants Faibles et Basse Tension, d'ingénieur d'étude, de chef de projet, de responsable d'affaires, chez des installateurs, en maitrise d'œuvre ou en assistance à maitrise d'ouvrage.



Je suis intervenu dans les domaines : industriels (pétrochimie, aérospatial, nucléaire), BTP tertiaire et R&D.



Mes compétences :

ATEX

Automatisme

BTP

CEM

Courants faibles

Electricité

Gestion projets

Ingénierie

Instrumentation

Management

MOA

MOE

Nucléaire

Photovoltaïque

Rigueur

spatial

Sureté

Video