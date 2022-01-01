Olivier LIOTARD

-
TATA Consultancy Services
- Project ownership for ITER Organization / CODAC
Puteaux
2011 - maintenant
Company: Tata Consultancy Services is an Indian IT services, consulting and business solutions organization headquartered in Mumbai, India.
Job Role: Project ownership for ITER Organization on Cadarache premises.
Job Description: Consultancy services to provide engineering expertise and support to the Control, Data Access and Communication (CODAC) department of ITER IO (in the continuity of the former activity)
ISO Ingénierie
- Project ownership for ITER Organization / CODAC
2009 - 2011
Project: ITER
Company: ISO Ingénierie provides expertise in safety system engineering design.
Job Role: Project ownership assistance for ITER Organization on Cadarache premises.
Job Description: Consultancy services to provide engineering expertise and support to the Control, Data Access and Communication (CODAC) department of ITER IO.
- I&C Support for ITER buildings & site (PBS 61, 62, 63 and 65): Technical support, design follow-up of studies performed by Engage, participation to the Control Group meeting for the buildings & site.
- Organizational support to the Instrumentation and Control Integrated Product Team (I&C IPT).
- Activity follow-up and dashboard reports for the CODAC management.
- Participate to the conceptual design of the Interlock Control System and the Safety Control Systems (Nuclear and Conventional).
Main Reports and Publication:
- Technical specification for interlock and Safety prototypes technical specifications.
- Management and quality assurance plan for the Interlock Control System (IEC 51508)
- Plant Control Design Handbook for Nuclear Safety I&C Systems (quality requirements according to IEC 61513 and ITER/CODAC quality procedures and life-cycle management).
ALSTOM GRID ex AREVA T&D (Aix les Bains)
- Responsable BE Basse Tension
2008 - 2008
Company: Areva T&D designs and manufactures gas insulated switchgear (GIS) for high-voltage electrical networks. The low voltage engineering team designs the control cubicles.
Job Role: Consultancy services to lead the Low Voltage Engineering Team (15 persons).
Job description:
- Lead the enginerring team and subcontractors
- Initiate the standardization process of the system engineering.
- Successfully finalize the establishment of a framework contract with a low voltage systems integration provider (Comeca) for procurement and support of standard lines of control cubicles.
Substation = poste THT sous enveloppe métallique, à isolation gazeuse.
BP Solar
- Directeur du bureau d Etudes
2008 - 2009
Company: BP Solar, located in the vicinity of Montpellier, provides Photovoltaic Systems, connected to the electric grid or installed in insolated sites. The engineering team studies Photovoltaic systems by optimizing the choice of components and topology of the facility.
Job Role: Low voltage electrical design engineering team manager (6 people).
Job description:
- Manage the engineering team: provide technical support to engineers, designers and sub-contractors for designing the protection of the electrical distribution, the protection against EMI, by defining EMC rules, specification and implementation of I&C components.
- Standardize the system engineering process to industrialize the production of the studies.
- Successfully outsource the procurement control cubicles by establishing a framework contract with Comeca.
CEGELEC
- Responsable du BE Elec Site
Saint-Denis
2006 - 2007
Project: The Atomic Studies Center Military Applications Division (CEA DAM) is in charge of management of the construction of the Laser Megajoule (LMJ) experimental facility.
Company: Cegelec designs and provides electrical installations, as well as the preliminary and detail design of the cable trays in the experience chamber, in close coordination with Areva TA.
Job Role: Electrical construction and integration engineering team leader (15 persons).
Job Description:
- Manage on site engineering team; provide technical coordination between the engineering teams located in Toulouse, the site and the client.
- Successful reorganization of onsite engineering team: better integration with other contractors, improvement of the technical interface and the design validation process with the CEA and the ownership assistance.
Responsable du BE élec sur le site du Laser MégaJoule du CESTA.
• Manager l’équipe : 16 Ingénieurs & projeteurs + assistante technique et RAQ.
• Définir et mettre en œuvre les évolutions nécessaires pour industrialiser les études & répondre aux exigences client.
• Réaliser la cartographie détaillée des processus existants.
• Initier un Système d’Information (traçabilité, suivi, reporting, indicateurs & tableau de bord du BE).
• Réorganisation du BE Site suivant le modèle du BET de Kourou avec doublement des ressources humaines (8 à 16p) et adaptation des équipements nécessaires : Définition des activités / limites de prestation / interfaces de chacun / moyens, définition des postes, prise en compte du Système d’Information. développement des procédures et des méthodologies.
• Redéfinition de l’organigramme hiérarchique et fonctionnel,
• Coordonner les études sur site, en interface avec le client et le chantier. Animation des entretiens d’embauche,
• Créer une cellule de gestion des plans pour apporter la rigueur nécessaire au client et au chantier.
• Participer à l’évaluation des performances des collaborateurs.
Tools: MS Office / MS Visio / MS Project / Autocad / ...
CEGELEC SPACE
- CHEF DE GROUPE ELECTRICITE
2004 - 2006
Framework: The Guiana Space Centre (CSG) coordinates all resources needed for launch infrastructures; launcher and payload preparation and control of launch operations.
Company: Under a contract of service, Cegelec Space performs project management and management assistance for CNES, Arianespace and EADS Astrium, including maintenance of the various systems and infrastructures. The CPI-BET (50 people) covers different activities such as civil work, HVAC, electricity and I&C.
Job Role: Engineering design team leader (5 persons) for IT, and I&C engineering.
Job Description:
- Successful management of the multicultural engineering team.
- Project ownership assistance for large project (several million Euros).
Bureau d’Etudes et Travaux - Centre Spatial Guyanais – KOUROU.
Qualif IAC B2
- Manager l’équipe(6p). Gérer, répartir et planifier la charge d’activité.
- Gérer un portefeuille de 150 affaires/an, 3 M€. et garantir le respect du plan d’assurance qualité.
- Garantir la tenue des objectifs contractuels de l’activité avec le CNES (études, coûts, délais, qualité).
- Soumettre à l’approbation du client les propositions techniques et financière pour réalisation.
- Réaliser l’interface avec la maîtrise d’ouvrage et les autres contrats industriels.
- Réaliser la coordination technique avec les autres activités du BET.
Nota : CEGELEC, dans le cadre d’un Contrat de Prestation Industrielle en GEIE, réalise la maîtrise d'œuvre et l’assistance à maîtrise d’ouvrage pour le CNES, ARIANESPACE et EADS, pour l’évolution des moyens sols associés au lanceur Ariane 5 sur le site du Centre Spatial Guyanais. Le CPI BET (50p) recouvre les activités Infra, Méca/fluide, Clim, topo, NRJ et Courant Faible
-
CEGELEC SPACE
- Ingénieur Chargé d'Affaire & chef de projets
2001 - 2004
Framework and Company: See above descriptions.
Job Role: Project Manager for communication, I&C engineering from the design stage to the operation.
Job Description:
Management and performance of about 150 projects below 20k€ each.
- Design and implementation of IT, conventional control, high reliability and availability requirement control systems and security systems.
- Project ownership assistance and project management for large projects, from 20k€ to 4M€:
- Provide Service Support to the CNES for the tendering process (technical and financial evaluation).
- Provide engineering design solutions encompassing technical specifications, concept/preliminary design, manufacturing support, on-site installation and integration, FAT/SAT testing and validation.
Au sein du Bureau d’Etudes et Travaux du Centre Spatial Guyanais à KOUROU.
Mes fonctions sont :
1) Chargé d’affaires (systèmes Courant Faible, Télécoms et Contrôle / Commande)
• Assister le Maître d’Ouvrage dans la définition des expressions de besoin.
• Concevoir et consolider, avec la maîtrise d’ouvrage, les solutions techniques.
• Rédiger les spécifications techniques en coordination avec les Gestionnaires Techniques et les Clients. Assurer l’intégration du système créé ou modifié.
• Consulter les entreprises. Réaliser une analyse technique et financière des offres.
• Contrôler les études d’exécution. Planifier, suivre et contrôler la réalisation et les essais.
• Réceptionner les installations et valider les dossiers d’ouvrage exécutés..
Réalisations : 200 projets de modification ou travaux neufs en 4 ans et 2ME de commande.
2) Chef de projets d’ingénierie :
• Assurer la responsabilité des études et travaux de projets d’équipes pluridisciplinaires pour le CNES.
• Etablir l’organisation des projets et en assurer le pilotage.
• Assurer la coordination et le suivi des études, de la réalisation et du contrôle des différents lots.
• Participer aux commissions de choix des entreprises soumissionnaires après avoir rédigé les rapports de choix technique et financier.
• Réaliser l’interface avec la maîtrise d’ouvrage, participer aux réunions d’avancement.
Réalisations : Réfection et électrification de clôture (1,9 M€),// Modernisation d’un système de détection extinction et alarme incendie. // Installation d’un superviseur de ronde sur un système radio Motorola SmartNet. // Modernisation du système vidéo de sécurité (>200 caméras) // Modification de l’architecture du SNCC Servitude de la Zone de Lancement // Mesure de classe de propreté // …
Cegelec Sud Est
- Ingénieur Chargé d'Affaires
Saint-Denis
2000 - 2001
Gestion et conduite d’affaires jusqu'à leur réalisation
• Réaliser les démarches commerciales, répondre aux appels d'offres, développer le portefeuille clients
• Assurer la gestion financière et l’analyse de la rentabilité des affaires.
• Réaliser le suivi du bon déroulement des opérations : qualité du service client, respect des délais et des conditions contractuelles.
• Manager et coordonner les intervenants jusqu'à la réception : Etude, sous-traitance, achats, chantier
Réalisations : Suivi d’affaire sécurisation des sites du CNES, …
CEGELEC SUD EST
- Chef de projet logiciel
1998 - 2000
Company: Cegelec Sud-Est is a leading integrator for automation, instrumentation and control (oil & gas, nuclear…), with an additional activity for access control and video surveillance solutions.
Job Role: Project Manager on security, conventional and safety I&C for Oil & Gas.
Job Description:
- Oil & Gas Project manager and team leader (6p) for Geosel: development, coordination of the engineering design, and integration of distributed supervisory control systems of 26 liquid hydrocarbons storage caverns with the associated network of pipelines. This system was controlled by both conventional and safety distributed control system for high reliability and availability. The key point for the success was to define the detailed specification requirements preliminary to the design phase by interviewing the operators (defining operating modes, required arborescence of HMI panels and graphical standards).
-Security Project Manager: Issuing the specification requirements, performing the design studies, developing the solution, performing FAT, following-up in site installation and integration, performing SAT, placing in service with customers and maintenance. The core solution was developed in Visual C++ and Visual Basic.
Chef de projets process : Responsable Supervision
• Encadrer l'équipe Supervision (6 personnes) et suivre les études pour la rénovation du contrôle / commande des oléoducs et du stockage souterrain de Géosel.
• Transcription du savoir-faire des opérateurs, redéfinition de l’interface homme/machine et des modes opératoires.
Chef de projets sûreté.
• Réaliser les dossiers de spécification, les études informatiques sous VC++ et VB et la mise en service chez les clients.
-
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS FRANCE
- Ingénieur d'Applications et Technico-commercial
Nanterre
1994 - 1998
Company: National Instruments is a leading Manufacturer and publisher of software and hardware testing, measurement and instrumentation.
Job Role: Applications Engineer.
Job Description:.
- After-sale support for the entire NI product line.
- Teacher in technical trainings on NI products (CNRS / Peugeot / CEA Cadarache / CERN...).
- Responsible for inter-enterprise projects in the development of a process control software tool and for the development of a partner network among industrial control vendors (automatism).
Entreprise Américaine. Constructeur de matériels et éditeurs de logiciels de test, mesure et instrumentation, contrôle industriel et traitement d’image.
1) Ingénieur d'Applications
• Assurer le Support Technique, l’animation de formations techniques.
• Rédiger des notes techniques. Assister les commerciaux en avant vente.
• Responsable des produits industriels pour le marché Français.
• Deux missions techniques d’un mois aux Etats-Unis.
2) Technico-commercial.
• Participer à la démarche marketing de l’entreprise
• Animation de séminaires et salons professionnels.