Olivier MADELIN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Tours
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows Server
Datacenter
VMware ESX
Linux Redhat
Windows PowerShell
Linux
Microsoft Windows
VMware
Virtualisation
Architecture SI
XenDesktop
Data Centre
HP Hardware
SAN
Oracle
Microsoft Windows 2012 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Project
WINS
VBScript
TCP/IP
SQL
Network Attached Storage
Network Appliance
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Linux Red Hat
LAN/WAN > LAN
ITIL
Hyper-V
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Citrix XenDesktop
Citrix Winframe
Chassis
CA ArcServe
Active Directory