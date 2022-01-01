Menu

Olivier MADELIN

Tours

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows Server
Datacenter
VMware ESX
Linux Redhat
Windows PowerShell
Linux
Microsoft Windows
VMware
Virtualisation
Architecture SI
XenDesktop
Data Centre
HP Hardware
SAN
Oracle
Microsoft Windows 2012 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Project
WINS
VBScript
TCP/IP
SQL
Network Attached Storage
Network Appliance
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Linux Red Hat
LAN/WAN > LAN
ITIL
Hyper-V
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Citrix XenDesktop
Citrix Winframe
Chassis
CA ArcServe
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • Groupe Cyrès - Directeur Ingenierie et Big Data

    Tours 2016 - maintenant

  • Jabil - Ingénieur systèmes informatiques

    2004 - maintenant

  • Jabil Circuit - Ingénieur Systèmes

    St. Petersburg 2001 - maintenant Responsable infrastructure / Architecte Systèmes d’un Data Center (Royaume Uni)
    70 serveurs physiques, 600 Machines Virtuelles , 16 hôtes ESX, 10 Clusters SQL, LAN, SAN, Stockage EMC² Clariion

    Pilotage des projets d’infrastructure du Data Center.

    Mise en place d’une infrastructure Bigdata Hadoop à San José, Californie (40 nœuds, 80 To de stockage)

    Refonte de l’infrastructure de sauvegarde du groupe (40 serveurs de sauvegarde, 5000 clients)

    Mise en place d’infrastructures de virtualisation sur 10 sites en Europe (Châssis blade HP, VMware)

    Virtualisation des systèmes de 20 sites en Europe (400 serveurs)

    Mise en place d’infrastructure informatique complète en Europe (3 sites)

  • Team Partners - Ingénieur systèmes

    Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 2001 - 2004

Formations

Réseau