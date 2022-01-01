Olivier MAKART

Easy communication, dynamic and constructive attitude, organization, efficiency, open minded and sense of team work.
Mes compétences :
Chimie organique
Chimie
Peinture
UV
Entreprises
Baxter International
- Research Associate III
Maurepas2016 - maintenantResposible for the Solutions development of New Product Development of Renal (PD / HD / CRRT), Nutrition and IV solutions.
Baxter International
- Research Associate II
Maurepas2014 - 2016- Change control process in renal therapy containers (solution bag): management on changes linked to suppliers change, regulation changes and innovation changes in the product design (container closure system).
- Risk management: management of risks induced by the change control process.
Baxter International
- Engeneering Technician II
Maurepas2012 - 2014- Improvement of solution plastic container (bags) in renal therapy: mechanical properties testing
- Redaction of test protocols, reports.
Cytec
- Technicien de laboratoire - R&D
Faulquemont2010 - 2012Synthesis and characterization of Polymer in aqueous dispersion and 100% system for Radcure
Technology (UV polymerisation)
GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
- Technicien de laboratoire
Marly-le-Roi 2009 - 2010- Quality control on H1N1 vaccine
- Complaint investigation on particulate matter by IR
UCL - Département CHOM
- Stagiaire
2008 - 2008Octobre ? Décembre 2008 : Stage UCL ? département de CHimie Organique et Médicinale (CHOM).
o Synthèse organique
o Utilisation et compréhension de la RMN.
Mémoire de recherche: Contribution à la synthèse de β-lactamases équipés d?un bras d?ancrage OEG