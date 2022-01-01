Menu

Olivier MAKART

Maurepas

En résumé

Easy communication, dynamic and constructive attitude, organization, efficiency, open minded and sense of team work.

Mes compétences :
Chimie organique
Chimie
Peinture
UV

Entreprises

  • Baxter International - Research Associate III

    Maurepas 2016 - maintenant Resposible for the Solutions development of New Product Development of Renal (PD / HD / CRRT), Nutrition and IV solutions.

  • Baxter International - Research Associate II

    Maurepas 2014 - 2016 - Change control process in renal therapy containers (solution bag): management on changes linked to suppliers change, regulation changes and innovation changes in the product design (container closure system).
    - Risk management: management of risks induced by the change control process.

  • Baxter International - Engeneering Technician II

    Maurepas 2012 - 2014 - Improvement of solution plastic container (bags) in renal therapy: mechanical properties testing
    - Redaction of test protocols, reports.

  • Cytec - Technicien de laboratoire - R&D

    Faulquemont 2010 - 2012 Synthesis and characterization of Polymer in aqueous dispersion and 100% system for Radcure
    Technology (UV polymerisation)

  • GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals - Technicien de laboratoire

    Marly-le-Roi 2009 - 2010 - Quality control on H1N1 vaccine
    - Complaint investigation on particulate matter by IR

  • UCL - Département CHOM - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2008 Octobre ? Décembre 2008 : Stage UCL ? département de CHimie Organique et Médicinale (CHOM).
    o Synthèse organique
    o Utilisation et compréhension de la RMN.

    Mémoire de recherche: Contribution à la synthèse de β-lactamases équipés d?un bras d?ancrage OEG

Formations

  • Institut Paul Lambin - IPL (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2005 - 2009 Chimie Industrielle

