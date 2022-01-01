Olivier MARECHAL

RENT YOUR PARIS
- Co Founder
2011 - maintenant
Expert in rental and property management in Paris and its inner-suburbs, Rent Your Paris fully takes care of the management and the promotion of the appartments, in order to ensure the best profitability.
We offer an adapted, innovative and proactive management.
With a background, as a consultant in the management of transformations and strategies in the financial service industry, I offer to our customers a different, structured and analytical approach, in line with their needs.
That’s why we developped a complete and innovative offer for owners(,) in order to propose a tailor-made approach and a guarantee FOR the owner to benefit of the best profitability and the best customers services.