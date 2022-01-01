Olivier MARTIN

Mes compétences :
AUTOSAR
Base de donnée
Database
Galileo
ILOG
JAVA
Perl
TCL
UML
Entreprises
Airbus Defence & Space
- Ground Segment Engineer / Test Manager
2013 - maintenantEDRS - European Data Relay Service
Participation to the design of Mission Operation Center (MOC): write External Interface Control Documentation (EICD) for DLR and ESA Interface, review and participation to CDR, TRR and TRB of sub contractor. Managing 4 Test Engineer for testing MOC (compatiblity test with each interface, functional test of the MOC in order to validate the whole system through Ground Segment Validation Test with all interface running operationally.
EADS-Astrium (Mission for Alten GmbH)
- Aerospace Test Engineer
2009 - 2013Galileo IOV: Assembly and Integration Test
- Implementation of Test-Specifications, Execution of Test-Procedures on „flight representative“ Avionic Test Bench (satellite computer connected to Simulator (space condition and orbit simulation) mit MOIS und SCOS2000
- Post-Analyse and Test Reports: Delivery of test summary, reporting Problem Report(PR) and Non-Conformance Request (NCR) discovered and/oder closed through a Test run; Devlopment of Perl-Tools improving the quality and the rapidity of test-run analyse
- Data management of many different version for satellite, simulation software, SCOS2000 database and SGM (Safe Gard Memory) set in different configuration under many computer.
- Shift-work as Electrical Power Supply (EPS) Expert during In Orbit Transfer IOT phase of 1st Launch in Galileo Control Center (GCC) in DLR, Oberpfaffenhofen
EADS-Astrium (Mission for Alten GmbH)
- Aerospace Test/System Engineer
2006 - 2009Projet HERSCHEL/PLANCK
- Development of Integration Satellite Tests (IST) run on flight model satellite: implementation and test documentation in EADS Astrium Friedrichshafen
- Shift-work for Test cases Launch phase, Mode Transitions during Thermal Balance/Vacuum and mecanical vibration tests in ESTEC (Noordwijk, Holland)
- Organisation and support of NCR- and SPR-process (Non Conformance Request and Software Problem Request): debugging, description of SW-problems, implementatino of solution, verification and closure with Product- and Quality-Assurance (PA/QA)
- Support of System Engineer from ThalesAleniaSpace-France during lauch campaign in Kourou, French guyana
BMW (Mission for Alten GmbH)
- Research and development in software
2001 - 2006- AUTOSAR system process (Automotive Open System Architecture)
Verification and validation of the compatibility between the data model and AUTOSAR, development of a generic implementation of the AUTOSAR models (and one Exporters in xml format), implementation of a converter into the database interface
- Design and support services in software projects
Extension of a BNet object model (representing the logical, technical and communication section of a car boardnet), in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute (ISST Berlin).
Management of the source code and design of software applications ("BNVis" for Board Net Visualization and "Pride" for the primary scenarios Editor ) in collaboration with ILOG (Paris)
Tool development and model integration
Consolidation of BNet, and the MOSES model in order to ensure its consistency with the EE/PDM (implemented new database concept in cooperation with the U.S. company UGS PLM), coordination of the interface with the French company ILOG and Test of Delivery
Visualization of a Fault Tree Analysis (Cause and effect of failure in logical function)
Extension of the object model with the error and dependency matrix for logical functions, design of a MOST-specific Funktion-network
Integration in the vehicle dynamics database (FDDB Fahr Dynamic DataBase)
Active chains and analysis of functional security metrics (FuSi)
Development of a Functional-Order-Structure (FOS) for a functional network
- Preliminary development of the instrument DRKOM (DRahtlos KOMmunikation) and its protection: A wireless communication system for vehicle diagnostics through Bluetooth Technology
Specification and installation of an antenna on a Bluetooth device OPPS,
Planning, software implementation and testing the access to the remote service for a vehicule diagnostic through KW2000 protocol, measuring system performance
(transmission time of messages in Bluetooth, CAN and MOST bus system)
Formations
Universität Stuttgart (Stuttgart)
Stuttgart2000 - 2001Automatique / Traitement des donnees
Stage (6 mois) et Diplomarbeit (6 Mois) chez Daimler Chrysler