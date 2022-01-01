Menu

Olivier MARTIN

MUNICH

En résumé

Mes compétences :
AUTOSAR
Base de donnée
Database
Galileo
ILOG
JAVA
Perl
TCL
UML

Entreprises

  • Airbus Defence & Space - Ground Segment Engineer / Test Manager

    2013 - maintenant EDRS - European Data Relay Service
    Participation to the design of Mission Operation Center (MOC): write External Interface Control Documentation (EICD) for DLR and ESA Interface, review and participation to CDR, TRR and TRB of sub contractor. Managing 4 Test Engineer for testing MOC (compatiblity test with each interface, functional test of the MOC in order to validate the whole system through Ground Segment Validation Test with all interface running operationally.

  • EADS-Astrium (Mission for Alten GmbH) - Aerospace Test Engineer

    2009 - 2013 Galileo IOV: Assembly and Integration Test
    - Implementation of Test-Specifications, Execution of Test-Procedures on „flight representative“ Avionic Test Bench (satellite computer connected to Simulator (space condition and orbit simulation) mit MOIS und SCOS2000
    - Post-Analyse and Test Reports: Delivery of test summary, reporting Problem Report(PR) and Non-Conformance Request (NCR) discovered and/oder closed through a Test run; Devlopment of Perl-Tools improving the quality and the rapidity of test-run analyse
    - Data management of many different version for satellite, simulation software, SCOS2000 database and SGM (Safe Gard Memory) set in different configuration under many computer.
    - Shift-work as Electrical Power Supply (EPS) Expert during In Orbit Transfer IOT phase of 1st Launch in Galileo Control Center (GCC) in DLR, Oberpfaffenhofen

  • EADS-Astrium (Mission for Alten GmbH) - Aerospace Test/System Engineer

    2006 - 2009 Projet HERSCHEL/PLANCK
    - Development of Integration Satellite Tests (IST) run on flight model satellite: implementation and test documentation in EADS Astrium Friedrichshafen
    - Shift-work for Test cases Launch phase, Mode Transitions during Thermal Balance/Vacuum and mecanical vibration tests in ESTEC (Noordwijk, Holland)
    - Organisation and support of NCR- and SPR-process (Non Conformance Request and Software Problem Request): debugging, description of SW-problems, implementatino of solution, verification and closure with Product- and Quality-Assurance (PA/QA)
    - Support of System Engineer from ThalesAleniaSpace-France during lauch campaign in Kourou, French guyana

  • BMW (Mission for Alten GmbH) - Research and development in software

    2001 - 2006 - AUTOSAR system process (Automotive Open System Architecture)
    Verification and validation of the compatibility between the data model and AUTOSAR, development of a generic implementation of the AUTOSAR models (and one Exporters in xml format), implementation of a converter into the database interface

    - Design and support services in software projects
    Extension of a BNet object model (representing the logical, technical and communication section of a car boardnet), in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute (ISST Berlin).
    Management of the source code and design of software applications ("BNVis" for Board Net Visualization and "Pride" for the primary scenarios Editor ) in collaboration with ILOG (Paris)
    Tool development and model integration
    Consolidation of BNet, and the MOSES model in order to ensure its consistency with the EE/PDM (implemented new database concept in cooperation with the U.S. company UGS PLM), coordination of the interface with the French company ILOG and Test of Delivery
    Visualization of a Fault Tree Analysis (Cause and effect of failure in logical function)
    Extension of the object model with the error and dependency matrix for logical functions, design of a MOST-specific Funktion-network
    Integration in the vehicle dynamics database (FDDB Fahr Dynamic DataBase)
    Active chains and analysis of functional security metrics (FuSi)
    Development of a Functional-Order-Structure (FOS) for a functional network

    - Preliminary development of the instrument DRKOM (DRahtlos KOMmunikation) and its protection: A wireless communication system for vehicle diagnostics through Bluetooth Technology
    Specification and installation of an antenna on a Bluetooth device OPPS,
    Planning, software implementation and testing the access to the remote service for a vehicule diagnostic through KW2000 protocol, measuring system performance
    (transmission time of messages in Bluetooth, CAN and MOST bus system)

Formations

  • Universität Stuttgart (Stuttgart)

    Stuttgart 2000 - 2001 Automatique / Traitement des donnees

    Stage (6 mois) et Diplomarbeit (6 Mois) chez Daimler Chrysler

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Electricité

    Cesson Sevigne 1997 - 2000 Specialite Electrotechnique Automatisme

  • Lycée Joliot Curie

    Rennes 1995 - 1997

  • Lycée Le Likes

    Quimper 1987 - 1995 S techno

    Baccalaureat mention Bien

Réseau