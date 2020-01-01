Olivier RIBIERE

-
AVEM
- Technicien de Maintenance automates bancaires
Belfort (90000)
2017 - maintenant
Technicien de maintenance sur automates bancaires. En autonomie complète, suivi des incidents, maintenance préventive et curative niveau II sur automates NCR SS25,26,34 P86,87,75,77 et BNA2, BNA3. WINCOR 2050XE, 2100XE, CINEO, PP2000, PROCONSULT2050. Distributeurs EPI. Installation et formation des clients sur les nouvelles machines.
ATeM Solutions
- Technicien de Maintenance
2010 - 2016
Technicien de Maintenance
- Maintenance préventive et curative sur GAB NCR, WINCOR
- Installation et formation sur nouvelles machines
- Installation système de maculation Oberthur
- Références : BPBFC, CEBFC, CEA, CAFC
ERYMA SERVICES
- Technicien maintenance informatique
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2008 - 2010
Maitenance informatique et bancaire
Maintenance préventive et curative GAB
Maintenance serveurs
Maintenances imprimantes
Deploiement PC
Maintenance TPE/TPV
Installation TPE/TPV
ATEM Solutions/AVEO
- Technicien de maintenance
2007 - maintenant
en antenne (autonome) RESOSERV/ERYMA Services/ATeM Solutions/AVEO
* Dépannage DAB/GAB NCR 58XX BNA2/BNA3 et SIEMENS 2050 2100 PP2000 ;
* Installation système de maculation OBERTHUR ;
* Dépannage imprimantes LEXMARK E321/23/30/40 T614/30/32 et autres marques ;
* Dépannage postes informatiques NEC IBM HP et serveurs ;
* Dépannage TPE/TPV rechargement applicatifs ;
RESOSERV
- Technicien de maintenance informatique
Baud
2007 - 2008
Maintenance informatique et bancaire
Maintenance GAB
Maintenance serveurs PC imprimantes
Installations
Maintenance TPE/TPV
SCC
- Technicien de maintenance en informatique
2006 - 2006
Dépannage Hardware sur les sites PSA ;
- IBM Portables TPX 22, 24, 30, 31, 32, 40 TPR 30, 50, MPRO 6219, 6230 ;
- HP EVO 500, 510, 530, X 2000, X2100, XM600, XW 6200
SCC
- Technicien de maintenance en informatique
2004 - 2004
Dépannage Hardware sur les sites PSA
CFAO
- Hot Liner
Sèvres
2004 - 2005
Dispatch de dossiers (Intel + Unix) CFAO basé sur site PSA Sochaux SCC (mandaté par HP)
SCC
- Technicien de maintenance informatique
2004 - 2006
Maintenance informatique sur les sites PSA de l'Est
Agent de production
- Technicien Réseau
2003 - 2003
* 2000.2002 Agent de production intérimaire (18 mois) Peugeot Sochaux
* 1999.2000 Opérateur sur imprimantes GENICA Moulins ;
Mairie de Cusset
- Gestionnaire du Parc micro informatique de la Mairie de Cusset
1998 - 1998
La Forge
- Magasinier
1996 - 1997
Watelet SA
- Agent d'entretien
1994 - 1994
. 1995-1996 Agent d'entretien chez un marchand de Biens
Caisse Régionale Crédit Agricole
- Pupitreur
1992 - 1994
la Société des Bains
- Pupitreur
1991 - 1991
* 1981.1989 Electricien ;