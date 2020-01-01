Menu

Olivier RIBIERE

Belfort

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sécurité
Environnement
Microsoft Windows 9x
Siemens Hardware
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft DOS
MVS
GCOS
DOS/VSE

Entreprises

  • AVEM - Technicien de Maintenance automates bancaires

    Belfort (90000) 2017 - maintenant Technicien de maintenance sur automates bancaires. En autonomie complète, suivi des incidents, maintenance préventive et curative niveau II sur automates NCR SS25,26,34 P86,87,75,77 et BNA2, BNA3. WINCOR 2050XE, 2100XE, CINEO, PP2000, PROCONSULT2050. Distributeurs EPI. Installation et formation des clients sur les nouvelles machines.

  • ATeM Solutions - Technicien de Maintenance

    2010 - 2016 Technicien de Maintenance

    - Maintenance préventive et curative sur GAB NCR, WINCOR
    - Installation et formation sur nouvelles machines
    - Installation système de maculation Oberthur
    - Références : BPBFC, CEBFC, CEA, CAFC

  • ERYMA SERVICES - Technicien maintenance informatique

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2008 - 2010 Maitenance informatique et bancaire

    Maintenance préventive et curative GAB
    Maintenance serveurs
    Maintenances imprimantes
    Deploiement PC

    Maintenance TPE/TPV
    Installation TPE/TPV

  • ATEM Solutions/AVEO - Technicien de maintenance

    2007 - maintenant en antenne (autonome) RESOSERV/ERYMA Services/ATeM Solutions/AVEO
    * Dépannage DAB/GAB NCR 58XX BNA2/BNA3 et SIEMENS 2050 2100 PP2000 ;
    * Installation système de maculation OBERTHUR ;
    * Dépannage imprimantes LEXMARK E321/23/30/40 T614/30/32 et autres marques ;
    * Dépannage postes informatiques NEC IBM HP et serveurs ;
    * Dépannage TPE/TPV rechargement applicatifs ;

  • RESOSERV - Technicien de maintenance informatique

    Baud 2007 - 2008 Maintenance informatique et bancaire

    Maintenance GAB
    Maintenance serveurs PC imprimantes
    Installations
    Maintenance TPE/TPV

  • SCC - Technicien de maintenance en informatique

    2006 - 2006 Dépannage Hardware sur les sites PSA ;
    - IBM Portables TPX 22, 24, 30, 31, 32, 40 TPR 30, 50, MPRO 6219, 6230 ;
    - HP EVO 500, 510, 530, X 2000, X2100, XM600, XW 6200

  • SCC - Technicien de maintenance en informatique

    2004 - 2004 Dépannage Hardware sur les sites PSA

  • CFAO - Hot Liner

    Sèvres 2004 - 2005 Dispatch de dossiers (Intel + Unix) CFAO basé sur site PSA Sochaux SCC (mandaté par HP)

  • SCC - Technicien de maintenance informatique

    2004 - 2006 Maintenance informatique sur les sites PSA de l'Est

  • Agent de production - Technicien Réseau

    2003 - 2003 * 2000.2002 Agent de production intérimaire (18 mois) Peugeot Sochaux

    * 1999.2000 Opérateur sur imprimantes GENICA Moulins ;

  • Mairie de Cusset - Gestionnaire du Parc micro informatique de la Mairie de Cusset

    1998 - 1998

  • La Forge - Magasinier

    1996 - 1997

  • Watelet SA - Agent d'entretien

    1994 - 1994 . 1995-1996 Agent d'entretien chez un marchand de Biens

  • Caisse Régionale Crédit Agricole - Pupitreur

    1992 - 1994

  • la Société des Bains - Pupitreur

    1991 - 1991 * 1981.1989 Electricien ;

Formations

  • GRETA (Belfort)

    Belfort 2002 - 2003 Formation Technicien Réseaux

  • AFPA

    Beauvais 1991 - 1991 Formation Technicien explotation informatique sur gros systèmes

    Exploitation moyens et gros sytèmes informatiques

  • Apprentissage

    Montlucon 1981 - 1983 Certificate of Professional Aptitude

Réseau