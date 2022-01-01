Menu

Olivier TROUCHE

Paris

En résumé

Entrepreneur / Business Development
International Cross Project Management
Multicultural Teams Management
Adaptability and Cultural Differences Understanding
Financial Analyses
Strategic Analyses
Negotiations
Telco Regulated Market

Product Innovation and Launching
Technical expertise
Voice Operator Interconnection
Copper Local Loop acces cuivre and unbundelling
Optic Fiber Architectures (FTTH)
Corporate Telco Network
Telecom Network Conception, Implementation and Management

English fluent (TOEIC 870)
Spanish conversational
Bulgarian knowledge

Mes compétences :
Voix sur IP
Télécommunications
Marketing
Management
Développement commercial
Business development

Entreprises

  • Orange - Chef de Produit / Chef de Projet Integration FTTH

    Paris 2013 - maintenant • Chef de projet intégration FTTH
    - à l’achat : intégration des réseaux FTTH des opérateurs tiers afin de permettre d'extension la couverture géographique de l'offre FTTH de détail d'Orange
    - à la vente : intégration des évolutions d'offre (FTTdp)
    • Animateur et Coordonnateur de la démarche TTM à la Direction FTTH Wholesale
    - mise en place de la gouvernance, définition des missions détaillées des chefs de produit, des chefs de projet achat et des chefs de projet intégration
    - pilotage et suivi des comités produits : préparation, animation, suivi des actions
    • Activités de chef de produit : Offre expérimentale FTTE Palaiseau, offres FTTO des RIP (jusqu'à fin 2013) et chef de produit FTTH en zone dense (jusqu'à mi 2013)

  • Orange - Business Developer RIP

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Projets Auvergne, Savoie, Vosges, Calvados, Grand Dax et CAPS
    Réponses aux consultations des personnes publiques sur leurs projets de RIP
    • Analyses GO/NO GO :
    - modélisation de la déformation des marchés de détail et de gros sur les secteurs Grand Public, Entreprise et Public et Santé,
    - analyses du potentiel du marché ciblé par le RIP
    • Elaboration du volet stratégie marketing et commerciale
    - analyse et dimensionnement des segments de marchés ciblés par la société de projet.
    - catalogues de services (FTTH, FTTO sur lignes passives et activées) et grille tarifaire.
    - modèles de recettes et modélisation financière du business plan de la société de projet
    - dimensionnement et établissement des missions de la société de projet et de celles déléguées à ses partenaires
    - réponses aux questions de la personne publiques et soutenance lors d’auditions
    - contribution à la rédaction contractuelle
    • Conception d’offres reproductibles : FTTO sur lignes activées, FO pour sites mobile

  • France Telecom / DIVOP (Operator Division) - Key Operator Account Manager

    2005 - 2010 Colt, Siris, BT and T Systems Account Manager
    Unbundling, Voici Networks Interconnections, DSL Access and leased Lines products.SFR and Public Utilities Delegations
    Unbundling, Civil Engineering leasing, FTTx
    • Customer relations management. Negotiation of conventions related to regulated offers. Analysis of regulatory, legal, financial, operational and commercial risks with proposed solutions.
    • Management of grievances and disputes. Warning notifications.
    • Customer performance analysis. Business account strategy.

  • France Telecom / DIVOP (Operator Division) - Large Operator Accounts Manager

    2002 - 2005 Colt, Siris, BT and T Systems
    Unbundling, Voice Network Interconnection, DSL access, Leased Lines
    • Customer relations management. Contract negotiations. Analysis of legal, operational and commercial risks with proposed solutions.
    • Management of grievances. Warning notifications.
    • Customer performance analysis. Business account strategy.

  • Sofrecom - Product Line Director -

    Vincennes 2000 - 2002 Création de lignes de produits. Réponse à RFP internationaux. Missions commerciales en Afrique, Amérique Latine et Europe. Mise en place de partenariats industriels.
    Responsabilité d'une équipe de 5 personnes.• Product Line creation and launch (Turnkey ISP, VoIP and VOD solutions). Team recruitment and management (5 people).
    • High level negotiations with international Telco carriers, banks and government : missions in Africa, Central America and Europe.
    • Industrial partnership negotiations and agreements (Alcatel, IBM, Hewlett Packard …) for specific RFP answers. Anticipation of future technological and business market needs.
    • Direct and indirect sales development.

  • Transpac - Customer Service Manager – Project Manager

    1998 - 2000 • Corporate network management and optimisation : French Customs, Stéria, CCF, INSEE, etc.
    • International network implementation and technological migration.
    • Setup and management of the Global One interface : sales, marketing and project management support. International production team management (3 people).

  • Global One - Network Administrator

    1996 - 1998 • Facility Management : Management of Société Générale’s international voice and data Tradding Room interconnection network.
    • New services conception and site implementation.
    • Team leader in 1997 (3 people).

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :