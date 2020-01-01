Menu

Omar MAKNI

  • Purchase and Sales Manager
  • Comptoir Commercial Industriel
  • Purchase and Sales Manager

Sfax

En résumé

Working in an International Environment has provided me with a solid foundation in all fundamental aspects of International trade and the outstanding ability to not only acquire cross-cultural communication but also work more efficiently with foreign counterparts.

To develop my management and financial skills, I followed an Engineering Study at the Higher Institute of Wood Sciences and Technology "Ecole Supérieure du Bois", Option "International Trade", Nantes _ France (2007/2010)

The topic of this three-year study is : "Strategy and Management of International Business"

My thesis project deals with "Developing the exportations of French Hardwoods to United Arab Emirates, Libya and Tunisia"

- Specialties :
* International Business
* Strategy
* Marketing
* Banking sales Management
* Customs brokerage

Entreprises

  • Comptoir Commercial Industriel - Purchase and Sales Manager

    Direction générale | Sfax 2013 - maintenant - Import and Distribution of Wood products in Tunisia
    - Negotiating European and African Sawn Timber contracts
    - Incoterms Mastery
    - Logistics operations
    - Banking sales management
    - Customs brokerage
    - Commercial Market survey and business trips
    - Define marketing strategies and sales mastery
    - Improving the Gross Profit and ameliorating the group image
    - Ensuring long term partnership with new clients
    - Research & Development

  • Eurochêne SAS - Area Export Manager

    Commercial | 2010 - 2013 - Prospecting and developing business in the whole Middle East Area and North Africa targeting traders, big manufacturers and agents
    - Commercial Market survey and business trips
    - Animation and exhibition in International Shows specialized in Wood and Building Materials
    - Negotiating sales contracts
    - Incoterms Mastery
    - Logistics operations
    - Banking sales management
    - Customs brokerage
    - Improving the Gross Profit by 15% and ameliorating the group image
    - Instauring long term partnership with new clients

  • Eurochêne SAS - Engineering Internship

    2010 - 2010 - Theme « Developing the exportations of French Hardwoods to United Arab Emirates, Libya and Tunisia »
    - Organization and exhibition in Dubai Wood Show 2010 in Dubai
    - Planning and realizing business trips in UAE and in Tunisia

Formations

  • Higher Institute Of Wood Sciences And Technology (Nantes)

    Nantes 2007 - 2010 Engineer's degree, International Business

    International Business

  • Preparatory School (Sfax)

    Sfax 2005 - 2007 Master's degree

    Biology & Geology

