Omar MAKNI

Working in an International Environment has provided me with a solid foundation in all fundamental aspects of International trade and the outstanding ability to not only acquire cross-cultural communication but also work more efficiently with foreign counterparts.



To develop my management and financial skills, I followed an Engineering Study at the Higher Institute of Wood Sciences and Technology "Ecole Supérieure du Bois", Option "International Trade", Nantes _ France (2007/2010)



The topic of this three-year study is : "Strategy and Management of International Business"



My thesis project deals with "Developing the exportations of French Hardwoods to United Arab Emirates, Libya and Tunisia"



- Specialties :

* International Business

* Strategy

* Marketing

* Banking sales Management

* Customs brokerage